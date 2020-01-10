Dario Minatta is banking on science and a Sonoma oral surgeon to help him walk again

Ever since his C6 vertebrae shattered in a snowboarding accident two years ago, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down, Dario Minatta, 24, has never let go of the hope that he will walk again.

Sonoma oral surgeon Tyler Boynton just gave him a new reason to believe that someday there may be a cure for his spinal cord injury.

When Boynton removed Minatta’s wisdom teeth this past fall he sent them to a lab in Kansas City where the stem cells in the tooth pulp were removed and stored for potential curative use in the future.

“Now we wait for technology to figure it out,” Minatta said.

It probably won’t be soon, and maybe not ever, but medical science is advancing quickly in its research to regenerate injured tissue, bones, muscles and nerves using stem cells. Healthy wisdom teeth of people under 30 contain abundant stem cells, making them perfect for banking.

Boynton had never sent wisdom teeth to a stem cell storage lab before treating Minatta, and would never remove teeth just for that purpose. But after he had a pre-surgery consultation with Minatta, before necessary wisdom teeth removal that had already been recommended, he did some research and decided Minatta and his parents, Dino and Ally Minatta, may want to consider storing the teeth through Stemodontics. They decided to go for it.

“I have taken out thousands of wisdom teeth and usually just throw them in the biohazard bin,” Boynton said. This time he put Minatta’s in a special transport cold pack and overnighted them to the FDA-approved lab. He said tooth banking labs have been around for several years, but Stemodontics is different. “They extract the pulp from the wisdom teeth, then the stem cells from the pulp, and grow the stem cells to make a larger number. The purpose is to have more,” he said. “And they assure that the stem cells are viable before freezing them.”

The Minattas were unaware of this technology prior to Boynton’s recommendation, and the surgeon had a special emotional pull in his desire to help.

When Boynton, 38, was a sophomore at Trinity College in Connecticut, he broke his neck. He was spending a semester abroad studying in Australia and while “roughhousing around” with some friends he fell backward and hit a tree, breaking his C2 vertebra. “I was lucky that there were no neurological deficits.” He was “millimeters away” from permanent spinal cord injury and the experience changed the course of his life.

After time in the hospital in Australia and months wearing a neck brace, Boynton was still in serious pain a year later and had back surgery to freeze his C2 to his C1 vertebrae, curing him with the exception of very limited range-of-motion loss in his neck. “My injury made me want to totally change my career path. I went from being interested in finance and an MBA to wanting to do health care.”

Boynton transferred to the University of Connecticut and became a pre-med major, beginning nine years of medical training. “I wanted to do something important with my life to help other people,” he said. He decided to be an oral surgeon after witnessing a six-hour surgery during med school, watching a tumor being removed from a patient’s jaw.