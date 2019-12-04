Sonoma City Council pushes forward on pot dispensaries

Sonoma city officials forged ahead with plans to license two cannabis dispensaries within the town limits, as City Council members on Monday mapped out a timeline and process for fielding proposals from potential pot-shop operators.

If all goes to plan, city officials hope to certify two cannabis dispensaries by August of 2020.

The council voted last spring to allow one store-front dispensary and one delivery-only dispensary and, at the time, imagined reviewing business applications by the end of summer. But following a string of planned PG&E power outages, among other interruptions, city officials have found themselves playing catchup on their commercial cannabis timeline.

Adding urgency to the matter is the approaching November 2020 election when a signature-qualified cannabis measure will appear on the ballot.

If passed by voters, the measure -- dubbed the Citizens for Local Access initiative -- would allow an unlimited number of dispensaries to operate in the city without use permits, according to commercial cannabis consultants HdL Company, which studied the initiative in 2018. City officials -- leery of the loose regulations on the initiative -- worry it may stand a better chance of passing if the city hasn’t made proper headway in establishing dispensaries under its own ordinance.

Mayor Amy Harrington at the meeting spoke to the need for the council to act with alacrity.

“The urgency here is that we do have a competing ordinance to allow unlimited marijuana dispensaries with no regulation whatsoever in the city of Sonoma -- and that is qualified for the ballot and that might pass,” said Harrington. “I think that would be terrible for this town. So we do have an obligation … to figure out something sensible so people aren’t left with the only choice of unlimited marijuana dispensaries.”

Other pressures around the 2020 election include the fact that two city council seats will be up for election – one held by pro-dispensary Harrington. If the seats are won by two cannabis skeptics, it could jeopardize the current council’s slim 3-2 pro-dispensary majority.

Councilmember David Cook, whose seat is up in 2020, but isn’t seeking re-election to instead run for county supervisor, said Sonoma is “too small” for a dispensary and that unincorporated county areas are more suitable for cannabis sales.

“I don’t see why this council doesn’t leave this process for a later date,” said Cook.

But Councilmember Logan Harvey agreed with Harrington that “we have a ticking clock” to certify a dispensary before the 2020 election. “At a certain point we kind of have to pass something,” said Harvey.

At the Monday meeting, HdL Company spokesperson David McPherson laid out a potential timeline for fielding dispensary applicants, as well as possible criteria city officials may consider when making final selections of the operators. Under the timeline, the city would call for dispensary proposals from Jan. 3 to Feb. 21 and in March officials would begin ranking the proposals on a point system. After a “proposal review committee” interviewed the most promising applicants, the City Council would name five finalists in May.

At that point, the finalists would have 45 days to secure a conditional lease at a site that conforms to the city’s regulations – and buffer zones around youth serving facilities – which limits the storefront dispensary to commercial zones, but allows the delivery business in multi-use zones.