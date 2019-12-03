Caltrans asks Sonoma cyclists for worst roads

Caltrans District 4 and a team out of U.C. Berkeley’s Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC) is inviting the community to participate in a research study which concerns pedestrian and bicycle safety. The researchers are looking for public input about experiences as a pedestrian/cyclist on (or crossing) local state highways 101, 116, 121, 37, 12 and 1.

The survey asks for information about places that cyclists have gotten into a crash, almost gotten into an crash, or felt safe or unsafe.

The website provides an interactive map where cyclists can post comments on the challenges experienced at any given location.

Visit https://streetstory.berkeley.edu/county/Sonoma to participate.