Subscribe

Caltrans asks Sonoma cyclists for worst roads

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
December 2, 2019, 5:31PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Caltrans District 4 and a team out of U.C. Berkeley’s Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC) is inviting the community to participate in a research study which concerns pedestrian and bicycle safety. The researchers are looking for public input about experiences as a pedestrian/cyclist on (or crossing) local state highways 101, 116, 121, 37, 12 and 1.

The survey asks for information about places that cyclists have gotten into a crash, almost gotten into an crash, or felt safe or unsafe.

The website provides an interactive map where cyclists can post comments on the challenges experienced at any given location.

Visit https://streetstory.berkeley.edu/county/Sonoma to participate.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine