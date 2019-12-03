Cryotherapy arrives in Sonoma

The chamber is cooled with liquid nitrogen, and the head is positioned above the tank to avoid breathing it in.

Ice baths have long been elixirs for athletes. Submerge a sore knee into 50-degree water, and the knee that emerges is wondrously restored. But ice baths are analogue, quaint and old-school. Today, athletes seeking treatment for pain step into a minus 120-degree cryochamber.

Steph Curry is a fan. Lebron James, too. Self-help guru Tony Robbins is said to use his machine at home every day. But cryotherapy, proponents say, isn’t only for elites. Ordinary people with everyday pains have begun to subscribe to the therapeutic benefits of extreme cold.

Taylor Serres, 29, is a true believer. So she bought a $60,000 Impact Cryotherapy machine and opened a shop.

Sonoma Cryo is done up in a pleasing palette of earth tones, with clean, modern lines and a spare aesthetic. There’s an infrared sauna — said to help dilate peripheral blood vessels and reduce pain — and a machine for extremities that involves glass beads and warm water. There are NormaTec Compression sleeves for the arms and legs, a sort of full-body blood pressure cuff that cuts blood flow systematically, and a small cryo machine for facials and spot treatments. But it’s the octagonal cryochamber that headlines the shop, steaming in its corner futuristically.

“The more you use it, the more effective it is,” Serres said. “It’s not one and done, it’s a maintenance program.” Serres said that her father was the family’s cryo test dummy, hobbled as he was with crippling hip pain. A friend recommended that they try the treatment, and sure enough, Serres’ father found the results astonishing. After years of heavy labor on the family’s blueberry farm he was in near-constant pain, and a program of intensive cryotherapy banished it.

“He was transformed,” Serres said. “This is not a placebo effect. I believe in it.”

Barbara Chatham believes, too, and was ready for her treatment. She had shed her streetwear in one of the two changing rooms, and was now wearing socks, neoprene booties, a robe and winter gloves. It was her second session in as many days, and she said they left her “tingly” and “energized.” Chatham is a slim, athletic sort, though plagued by old sports injuries from her youth. She bought a starter pack of whole body treatments the day Sonoma Cryo opened, and was enthusiastic about potentially reversing the aches and pains of middle age.

Invented in the 1970s by Dr. Toshima Yamauchi in Japan, cryotherapy was disparaged as fringe quackery for decades. But in recent years the practice has gone mainstream, with proponents promising head-to-toe benefits. In addition to decreased joint pain and muscle soreness, they say, regular cryogenic treatment can reduce inflammation, increase energy and testosterone, improve metabolism and promote weight loss, and even help with depression, anxiety and insomnia.

The science, on the other hand, remains undecided. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to consumers that the procedure’s efficacy remains unproven, and the American Academy of Dermatology has recommended against it. Last summer, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown said he suffered serious frostbite in a cryotherapy machine, and showed up for training camp with blistered feet.

At Sonoma Cryo, safety is paramount. Customers fill out a lengthy online questionnaire before treatment, and are queried again once inside the shop. Heart condition? Open wounds? Cold allergy? Reynauld’s? One need not be an elite athlete, but good health is a must.