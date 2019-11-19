Vito the crime dog officially on duty

Walking down a back hallway at the Sonoma police station Vito, a K9 police dog, turns his head, ears and eyes toward every single door he and his partner pass. Vito watches his partner’s every move, and the movement of others nearby.

“He’s checking for bad guys at every door,” said Vito’s human partner Sheriff’s Deputy George Minaglia.

Training together since the beginning of August, Vito, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mexico, started working at the police station on First Street West with Minaglia in mid-October, and they bonded immediately.

Vito is a high-drive, high-energy dog. Vito walks fast; so does Minaglia. It’s just one of the ways they “complement each other,” Minaglia said.

“We fit together. I feel like I’m working with myself,” Minaglia said. “We’re good together.”

The partners have spent 360 total hours in training together, working together five days a week for eight hours a day. The patrol course is 200 hours and includes such training as suspect apprehension, handler protection, outdoor area searches, and building work. Narcotics training added an additional 160 hours of work for the partners.

They still train every day, Minaglia said, to continue to bond, learn from one another, and build trust.

“Every day I work with him,” Minaglia said, even on their days off of police duty. “I want him to be the best dog he can be.”

Vito has “an attention span like a child,” Minaglia said, and needs to work. When Vito sees Minaglia coming to the kennel at Minaglia’s home where Vito lives, he gets excited.

“I open the gate and he runs straight to the car,” Minaglia said. “He loves to go to work.”

Minaglia’s other dog, a family pet German Shepherd, stays home with Minaglia’s wife and 14-month-old son who “loves dogs.” The family pet and Vito get along, and play together occasionally but don’t interact much, because Vito is a working dog. “He’s a tool,” Minaglia said.

“Everything (Vito) does has a purpose. He’s learning more every day,” Minaglia said.

Minaglia, who has been with the department going on five years, working in corrections and now on patrol, brings Vito out of the car on patrol stops as often as he can. It’s good practice, and it’s a “good deterrent,” he said.

People think twice about trying to get away, or do something sneaky when they hear or see Vito. The patrol car rocks with Vito in back and barking at a passerby until Minaglia settles down Vito.

Minaglia can turn this K9 officer into a puppy dog with a few words and a change in body posture. One moment Vito is watching the movement of everyone around, as well as for a command from Minaglia. The next, he’s up in Minaglia’s lap giving kisses.

Police dogs are rewarded with toys, not food, so when the toy comes out and dad is ready to play, so is Vito. Vito is young, and “we’re new together,” said Minaglia, so sometimes it’s not so easy getting back the coveted toy. A good sign that a dog will work well in narcotics is a strong drive to find a toy, Minaglia said.

“If a dog will search for a toy, it will search for drugs,” he said.

Minaglia’s voice pitch goes up when he’s praising Vito – “he’s a good boy” – and back down to a commanding “no” when needed.