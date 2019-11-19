Subscribe

Town hall to focus on blackout concerns

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
November 18, 2019, 4:41PM
Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is hosting a town hall meeting Monday, Nov. 25 in Sonoma to discuss continued concern over wildfire safety and recent widespread electric power shutoffs by Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

“We must keep our communities safe, and the way PG&E has responded is unacceptable,” said Dodd in the press release announcing the town hall. “I’m calling for fundamental change to the governance, control and oversight of the troubled utility.”

The town hall will feature a panel of state and local experts discussing actions already underway to protect the public, necessary improvements and next steps. Questions from the audience will follow.

The town hall is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First. St. W. on Monday. Nov. 25.

