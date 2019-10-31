Award winning fire film debuts

Wine Country. Known for its bucolic landscape, its wine tasting and of course, as a destination for tourists. Perhaps lesser known are the real people who live here; those who call Sonoma home. It is those people who Derek Knowles wanted to profile in his short film “After the Fire.”

The film traces the recovery of a trio of Sonomans following the October 2017 wildfires. This month, just as Valley residents are set on edge yet again over encroaching weather events and the potential for power losses and ominous Red Flag Warnings, Knowles’ award-winning short film is being released through Ryot Films and viewable online at Yahoo News beginning Nov. 4.

While national coverage of the October 2017 wild fires emphasized the scale and devastation of the disaster, Knowles’ goal for the film was to examine the less-heralded experiences of those who actually lived through it. By following three residents of Sonoma as they struggle to find their place in a community reshaped overnight, he tells a story that many in the Valley are all-too familiar with.

“I wanted to show the resiliency of ordinary people,” said Knowles. “Not everyone in wine country is affluent. The film showcases three people in the Valley who represent the ‘other Sonoma’ and their challenges following the wild fires.”

Knowles is a Los Angeles filmmaker, but his mother, Debra, is a seven-year resident of Sonoma and was here when the fires erupted – evacuating only when her son came to town and urged her to do so. Mom left, but Knowles stayed and began documenting. In addition to fire footage, he cast a wide net for subjects in an effort to get a better idea of what is was really like to go through a disaster like this. What emerged was a snapshot of three individuals and their graceful responses to a terrible set of circumstances.

Despite the documentary short film’s limited run time of 18 minutes, viewers are able to get an intimate look into these three lives. Without giving too much of the film away, we first see Gilham Erickson, a local sculptor who must come to grips with losing everything when his studio is burned to the ground. Next, Chris Berger lovingly supports his elderly father, made fragile from health issues and especially vulnerable when the fires begin. Finally there is Maribel Guido, who works in a local restaurant but found herself without an income when her employer was unable to remain open while the fires raged. In telling their stories, Knowles was adamant that his chosen subjects not be seen as victims. Rather, the film is a window into what can happen to any one of us when disaster strikes.

“These are really proud people,” said Knowles, who goes on to point out that his subjects, through the shared experience of making the film, have become friends of whom he is now very protective.

Debuting at the beginning of this year, the film has screened throughout the country including at the Sonoma International Film Festival in March and most recently at the San Francisco Green Film Festival, where the film was named Best Short.

Knowles’ ultimate desire is to hold a local screening in conjunction with La Luz Center. In addition to numerous accolades, the film was also a winner of the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2018 If/Then American West grant.

“The fire turned out to be a catalyst for a really emotional exploration,” said Knowles noting that it provides a blueprint as people face other life challenges such as losing a job or going through a divorce.

“In the end, the focus is on the human impact and that in watching the film, people can potentially see themselves in the three subjects featured,” said Knowles.

“After the Fire” will be available for viewing on Yahoo News beginning Nov. 4.