Midnight power outage cripples Sonoma

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 9, the power went out in the Sonoma Valley. It was the not-unexpected yet still-disruptive PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), imposed by the utility in the face of high winds, dry conditions and the resultant high fire risk.

This is the first planned power shutoff to affect Sonoma Valley since PG&E announced its PSPS strategy earlier this year -- coming exactly two years and a day after the first blazes ignited in the 2017 wildfires.

City of Sonoma staff manned a charging center set up at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, at 126 First St. W., powered by generators and offering support services from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the PSPS. City Manager Cathy Capriola was there when it opened, and suggested that residents should consider taking advantage of the day off to leave Sonoma for any place with power.

In Sonoma County, those places are few and far between, but largely encompassing all of the west of Highway 101 toward the coast.

At 8 a.m., the City posted a list of updates about the current state of affairs in the area:

Red Flag Warning through Thursday at 5 p.m.

Be careful with generators, candles, and barbecues, one spark can start a major wildfire

Charging Center at Sonoma Veteran’s Building, 126 1st St W, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Drive Safely...All intersections are 4-way stops

Call 211 for resource information

Marin County and most of Petaluma have power (check local agencies for confirmation)

Sonoma City and Valley are de-energized

No new updates from PG&E

Cell service is ‘spotty’ – information and updates will be posted at City Hall as they become available.

Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez reminded residents that the intersection lights are battery powered, and may fail at any time. All such intersections should be treated as 4-way stops in the case the signals fail.