‘Blue line’ flag stirs controversy in Sonoma

Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) tracks all line-of-duty law enforcement deaths, marking each EOW, or “end of watch,” with the date and cause. 94 officers killed (to date), 2019

The American flag flying outside of Jeff Spencer’s H&R Block office on Sonoma Highway has 13 stripes and 50 stars, and looks, at a glance, like a regular flag. But closer examination reveals that the flag has been altered: a thin blue line bracketed in black runs down the middle, bisecting the traditional red and white stripes.

The flag represents a movement known as “Blue Lives Matter,” which advocates that criminals convicted of killing police officers should be sentenced under enhanced hate crime statutes, allowing judges to tack additional penalties onto their pre-established sentencing guidelines.

Founded in 2014 following the ambush shootings of two NYPD street cops, ”Blue Lives Matter” was a kind of rebuttal to perceived anti-police sentiment in the wake of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which grew following a string of acquittals of police officers charged in the killings of non-threatening African American men. The “thin blue line” flag has since become the symbol of a countermovement.

Inside the entrance to Spencer’s office, an explanatory paragraph is displayed behind glass, suggesting that more than a few people have asked about the flag. It reads: “The Thin Blue Line is a symbol used to recognize Law Enforcement Officers for keeping the peace. One Black bar below represents the criminal element in society. One black bar above symbolizes the innocent public. What stands in the middle is only a thin blue line of committed Law Enforcement Officers. This powerful image can be proudly displayed to remember fallen heroes and honor those that sacrifice every day.”

A dwindling stack of complimentary peel-and-stick bumper stickers of the altered flag sits below, and have been seen affixed to the rear windows of cars around town.

“I support law enforcement,” Spencer said. “They’re the ones who protect us. They have a lousy job. You’re dealing with pretty rotten people throughout the day. The “Black Lives Matter” movement, they had an important issue, sure. But basically, what it comes down to is all lives matter. This (flag) is 100 percent about support for law enforcement.”

Spencer has always been fascinated by police work. He was a Young Explorer in the Daly City police department as a kid, and had dreams of eventually working for the FBI. But poor eyesight made that goal unreachable, and so Spencer became an accountant instead. He owns the Sonoma H&R Block franchise, and is a “silent partner” in the local restaurant and music venue Reel & Brand.

Spencer’s son is a correctional officer in Trinity County. His office manager’s brother is a detective in Rohnert Park. And he was very close friends with Marin County Sheriff’s deputy Jim Mathiesen, who was shot and killed after confronting a violent parolee in Petaluma while off duty in 2011.

“We’ve had CHP officers come in and thank us for flying that flag. And all kinds of first responders during the fires. We had a K-9 officer stop by and thank us. He told us, ‘I love that flag,’” Spencer said. “So that’s my motivation, you know. There’s nothing political about it.”

Nevertheless, the blue line flag has been politicized, co-opted by the alt-right movement. It was carried by protesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is considered by some to be a symbol of white supremacy.