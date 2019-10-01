Road work in Sonoma Valley reaches critical mass

Sonoma area residents and commuters, from Schellville to Glen Ellen, were apoplectic this week as several road-work projects either got underway or reached critical disruption, causing unfamiliar gridlock in the busy end of Sonoma Valley.

As has become the norm, residents took to social media channels such as Facebook and Nextdoor to air their grievances. One Facebook user shouted (in all caps) that “there was NO unobstructed way to leave the Sonoma Valley area” because of the construction, a complaint that was underscored when on Saturday a fire broke out in Schellville and the area was temporarily evacuated.

One unforgiving commenter blasted whoever it was who “planned to work on all Sonoma bridges at the same time” and called for their job.

The idea that some single person is guilty of poor planning is an almost visceral response to any traffic jam, but in a place like Sonoma Valley – where there are very few ways to arrive, or leave – the suggestion to “take alternate routes” can sound like a taunt.

Among the highway headaches: Agua Caliente Road was closed for ongoing roadwork from Sonoma Creek Bridge to Park Avenue, Arnold Drive from Boyes Boulevard to Madrone, Riverside Drive from Craig Ave. to Boyes, and Verano Avenue between Riverside and Sonoma Highway.

And the Boyes Boulevard Bridge was finally closed for a major renovation early in the week, after residents had been warned about the upcoming project for over a month. It will be closed at least until January, though a foot bridge will be maintained for pedestrians and bike traffic.

Most impactful, however, was a sewer main replacement project on West Napa Street, from Riverside to Fifth Street West. That work narrowed traffic to two controlled lanes next to open trenches and huge machinery looming just on the other side of orange cones.

County officials explained that there are unavoidable constraints on construction, which makes the actual time window for some projects fairly narrow. “We have to do road work between June and October,” said Transportation and Public Works Director Johannes Hoevertsz, citing environmental regulations. “We try to time everything within that window, and sometimes it causes inconvenience for the public.”

That window closes Oct. 15, said Hoevertsz, unless heavy rains end it earlier. All the work that TPW is working on should be done by then.

Part of the confusion is that while some of the projects were well-noticed – the Boyes Boulevard Bridge has been well-publicized in its immediate neighborhood – others seemed to take commuters by surprise. Hoevertsz explained that the earlier-announced projects were part of the annual PPP, or Pavement Preservation Plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors in the spring.

But the Verano Avenue and Riverside Drive projects were in a different budget request and, aside from the five-day notice required by contract for such construction delays, they received little advance publicity.

“I think we’re very fortunate we have the funding and resources to finish this work,” said Hoevertsz. “This stuff is good work we’re doing, especially in Sonoma.”

