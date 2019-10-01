Fire displaces 2 weddings and a birthday party

A fire that started in a ditch on Arnold Drive in Schellville Saturday afternoon forced the evacuation of two Sonoma Valley event venues, where one wedding and a birthday party were canceled and another wedding party went on to a new location just down the road.

Victoria Campbell, director of events at Viansa Sonoma winery, said flames could be seen from the winery, prompting her to text someone she knew at Cornerstone Sonoma to make sure everyone was safe. That’s when she learned that everyone was being evacuated from the event venue off Arnold Drive and from nearby properties, including Garden Pavilion, another venue just to the north where the fire was occurring.

Cornerstone had two weddings planned in separate locations on their property and Garden Pavilion was hosting the birthday party.

Viansa, which had its own wedding scheduled that day, offered their overflow parking lot to the affected wedding parties so they could go on, said Chris Sebastiani, Viansa’s general manager. One of those parties accepted the offer. The other canceled their event.

“We were proud (to help),” said Sebastiani, referring to disruptions caused by the 2017 fires. “We have fresh scars from (our own) incidents. Anything we can do to help the community is a priority.”

Schell-Vista Fire Protection District responded to the fire about 4 p.m., said Chief Ray Mulas. Residents within a square mile of the blaze, plus the party-goers at Cornerstone and Garden Pavilion, were evacuated as 100 firefighters battled flames that grew into a nine-acre grass fire.

Winds were sustained at 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, Mulas said.

The fire destroyed four outbuildings and two vehicles at Garden Pavilion, just north of Cornerstone on Arnold Drive. It forced guests at the birthday party to flee and burned up some party supplies and equipment for the celebration, Mulas said. There were no reported injuries in the blaze.

Mulas said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but given the circumstances of where the fire began it may have been caused by a lit cigarette thrown from a passing car.

“It’s maddening,” said Courtney Sorensen, an event planner with Sonoma-based A Savvy Event. She was the wedding planner for a couple from Denver who were getting married Saturday at the Barn at Tyge Williams Cellars at Cornerstone.

“We were about 10 to 15 minutes from guests’ arrival,” Sorensen said. “We saw a plume of smoke coming up from in front of the Garden (Pavilion), and it looked concerning.”

People were optimistic at first that the fire would be extinguished quickly and they could get back to the event, but minutes after the wedding party moved to another location on the property away from the fire, law enforcement told them they needed to evacuate the entire area, Sorensen said.

The wedding couple, Kaia Morrow and Landis Gordon, had been working with Sorensen for more than a year planning the event.

“These clients were very near and dear to my heart,” Sorensen said. “It was heartbreaking.”

The couple is considering rescheduling their wedding at the same venue next year, said Edith Morrow, mother of the bride, of Albany.

“Everybody was sort of in shock. We were hopeful when we were first evacuated… they’ve been imagining this day for a long time,” she said.