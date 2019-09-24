Sonoma Valley’s Boyes Bridge closed for repairs

“Functionally obsolete” is how the county Department of Transportation and Public Works (TPW) categorizes the Boyes Boulevard Bridge – and beginning today, it will be functionally “closed.”

A new span of Sonoma Creek between Arnold Drive and Highway 12 is in the works and in the meantime, the Boyes bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through January, 2020.

According to TPW director Johannes J. Hoevertsz, the designation of “functionally obsolete” is given when a bridge lacks adequate lane and shoulder widths, or height clearance, “to serve current traffic demand, or (areas) that may occasionally flood.”

This fall, TPW will construct a replacement bridge, which will comply with current roadway, drainage and bridge standards, according to a public works statement announcing the bridge closure.

According to Hoevertsz, the new bridge will not increase vehicle capacity, but will provide shoulders for bicycles and a 5-foot wide sidewalk for pedestrians.

Engineering design work on the bridge started in 2013, and includes water system improvements for the Valley of the Moon Water District. The new bridge will be 95 feet long and 46 feet wide, and will “have a curved alignment with wider shoulders and sidewalks than the existing bridge to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety,” according to the summary report presented to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors July 9 when it approved the construction.

Some residents of the area are concerned that the bridge repair is taking away a main artery road for the area. Families with school-age children may have to find alternative routes to such potentially affected schools as El Verano and Flowery elementary schools, and Altimira Middle School.

The bridge is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

During construction traffic is encouraged to take alternate routes between Arnold Drive and Sonoma Highway, across either Agua Caliente Road to the north or Verano Avenue to the south.

