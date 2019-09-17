Report: School district facing 10% decline in enrollment

Also on the agenda of the 9/17 board of trustee meeting is presentation of the district’s 2019 Smarter Balance Assessments results. See Friday’s Index-Tribune for our analysis of the results.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District should prepare for a more than 10 percent decline in student enrollment by 2029, according to consultants hired to analyze the district’s demographic data. And two Valley schools – Sassarini Elementary and Adele Harrison Middle School – should brace for a more than 20 percent drop in numbers over the next 10 years.

The decline could result in significant changes across the district. “As we shrink in size, we would have to rethink our staffing plans or reduce programs,” said Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent of SVUSD. “But I hope as our scores improve over time that more and more families will send their kids to our schools.”

Earlier this year, the school district hired Davis Demographics and Planning, a public-school consulting firm, to analyze SVUSD’s demographic trends to better enable the district to plan for the future use of its facilities.

As part of its analysis, Davis Demographics mapped the district, studied student demographic data, and developed a 10-year student population projection. The firm’s findings will be presented in a public study session at the meeting of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The last detailed analysis of district demographics was done in 2001, according to Abbott. “Things have changed in the district since then,” he said.

By mapping out specific locations of student residences, Davis Demographics then predicts where future school facilities should be located.

Historically, school district projections have been based on enrollment by school, but that model is outdated, DDP officials said in their report. School enrollment can fluctuate when curriculum, programs or administrations change, and those fluctuations can skew a district’s facilities plan.

DDP said it bases its projections on the belief that facilities should be located where the greatest number of students reside.

According to DDP’s analysis, Dunbar Elementary has the lowest percentage of students coming from within the Dunbar attendance area (42 percent), and Prestwood Elementary has the highest percentage of neighborhood elementary kids enrolled (64 percent).

Adele Harrison and Altimira middle schools are about evenly represented, with 67 percent and 70 percent of all students coming from within their assigned attendance areas, respectively.

Ninety-eight percent of the Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS) population comes from within its attendance zones, with 11 students opting into SVHS from outside the Valley, and two students whose reported data was “unmatched.”

In order to analyze student populations, the consultants divided the entire district into 86 “study areas” defined by boundaries such as rivers, streets and parks. These micro-neighborhoods will allow administrators to shift students between schools to assist in balancing enrollment changes year-by-year.

The district’s 10-year projections were calculated for each of the 86 study areas and for the district as a whole; student data from the previous three years was used to compare population trends throughout the district.

By 2028, DDP forecasts there will be 10 percent fewer students attending Valley schools, with declines most precipitous at Sassarini (29 percent), Adele Harrison (22 percent), and SVHS (16 percent). The remaining campuses are projected to see nominal increases in student populations, with Flowery (plus 0.7 percent) and Prestwood (plus 5.8 percent) representing the range.

Abbott said the district was more or less prepared for DDP’s analysis. “We’ve seen a significant reduction in the last ten years, and it flattens out going forward. It moves into middle and high school in the next five years, and we’re going to see the drop show up there,” Abbott said.

The formula for predicting the rise and fall in the school populations involves current enrollment, “birth factors,” “mobility factors” tracking residential movement throughout the district and planned residential housing development.

Additionally, to illustrate the demographic differences among the neighborhoods and schools, DDP collected data on income levels, race/ethnicity, primary language and the socio-economics of K-5 students. That data will be presented to the board of trustees along with the “capture rate” — defined as the difference between the number of enrolled students and the total population of potential students — of SVUSD.

As to whether the master plan for the $120 million Measure E bond approved by voters in 2017 for SVUSD facilities improvements will be recalibrated based on the data gathered by DDP?” We have earmarked funds to sites, but we could decide to change that at any time,” Abbott said. “We are only required to build things that were identified in the bond language that the voters approved.”

