Amazon van sideswipes Glen Ellen tree, leaves evidence behind

Residents and commuters who frequent Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen may have noticed an unusual sight in the 5000 block, just east of the center of town: A large slab of sheet metal stuck in a tree trunk by the side of the road, folded into an accordion fan amid the tree limbs.

It looks for all the world like the siding from a delivery truck, with the side-view mirror and all.

It’s been there, apparently, for three weeks.

The metal is, indeed, siding – from an Amazon delivery truck that sideswiped the tree early one August morning, on its way to make deliveries to the Glen Ellen Post Office.

George Abrams of PBL construction, project manager of a house being built nearby, said he first saw the fan of metal when he came to work one day. “It’s been a minute, it must have been a couple weeks ago,” he said colloquially. “I just assumed the county or somebody would clean it up.”

Ritch Foster, who lives on the east side of the scene, also had his curiosity piqued.

“Once I saw it, I said what’s the deal? Somebody’s got to know about this,” said Foster. “I asked the local fire guys and everybody that I knew would know about it, but nobody seemed to.”

Foster, however, did hear it was a contract mail delivery truck that hit the tree and kept on going, though he couldn’t confirm that. There was also a report that the accident left packages littering the road, though they were picked up that same morning.

“It’s pretty amazing that’s hanging out there this long,” said Foster. “It’s a hazard, I think – it’s certainly a distraction.”

Foster rents out a temporary home to local writer Arthur Dawson and his wife, Jill, where they have been living for almost two years since the fires took their home on Warm Springs Road. “Quite a dramatic sculpture!” observed Dawson.

The response is not surprising: The wall of metal is folded like a fan, in the grip of the tree trunks. It doesn’t appear to impinge on the road, but, curiously, a telephone pole right next to it is undamaged, as if the truck wrapped itself into the tree but not the pole.

Road incidents such as this are handled by the California Highway Patrol in Sonoma County, out of either the Napa office or the Santa Rosa office. This one was recorded at the Napa office as having happened on Saturday, Aug. 17, but it was Officer Brian Wood of the Santa Rosa CHP who did the report.

When a photograph of the sheet metal siding was sent to public information officer David DeRutte of the California Highway Patrol, his response was straightforward:

“Wow. That shouldn’t have been left there.”

DeRutte found that Officer Wood had responded to the accident, and made contact with the driver of the mail carrier van at his destination – which was, indeed, the Glen Ellen Post Office, down the road in the center of town. The driver evidently completed his route, made his deliveries, and was last seen strapping his van together on top of a vehicle trailer, before returning to his base in Sacramento.

The accident was filed as a single vehicle non-injury collision and, according to Wood, the owner of the truck had agreed to clean up the scene. “Everything was taken care of until the cleanup part,” said deRutte. “Apparently they didn’t hold up their end.”

Augustine Ruiz, the communications officer for the US Postal Service, confirmed with the postmaster of the Glen Ellen station, Dorothy Henderson, that the van was driven by a contract driver for Amazon.

“He had one pallet of Amazon parcels for the Glen Ellen office,” said Ruiz. “When he arrived half his truck was missing.”

When Henderson asked what happened, the driver said a tree fell on his truck.

Officer Wood arrived about 10 minutes later went out to survey the scene, accompanied by Henderson, who wanted to be sure no parcels were still on the road.

“All of the parcels were accounted for and none were damaged,” said Ruiz.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Johannes Hoevertsz, director of the county’s Transportation and Public Works department, said the object would be removed within a month. “It’s not an imminent risk,” he said.

Meanwhile the sheet metal sculpture is still on Warm Springs Road, embraced by the trunks of a tree.

Contact Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.