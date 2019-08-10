Palooza to open beer garden at Cornerstone Sonoma

Owners of Palooza Brewery and Gastropub in Kenwood have announced plans to open a beer garden and restaurant in Cornerstone Sonoma as early as this month.

Palooza this week will take over the restaurant space currently occupied by Public Kitchen, Palooza owner Jeff Tyler told the Index-Tribune. The new Palooza Beer Garden & Eatery will replace Public Kitchen in the Cornerstone retail center, which was sold to investment group LeFever Mattson this past January. Public Kitchen had only been in the space since February of this year, having taken over following a seven-year run at Cornerstone by the restaurant Park 121.

Tyler said he plans to “retain all staff.”

The restaurant space will close for a couple of days next week while work crews complete some minor construction, and will reopen after Tyler takes employees of both his Kenwood Palooza and the new Palooza on a staff retreat to a San Francisco Giants game. He says they will then share recipes and begin to coordinate kitchens and cooking.

Palooza also caters Sonoma Stompers baseball games at Arnold Field.

At first, Palooza Beer Garden and Eatery will open for lunch, with dinner to follow soon, said Tyler.

Once situated, Palooza will follow in Public Kitchen’s steps as, not only the sole food space in Cornerstone, but the only beer taproom in the retail center – as Kenwood Investments this week confirmed it has abandoned plans to open what was to be called the Jack London Taproom in a space near the front entrance.

Palooza is located at 8910 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood. Cornerstone Sonoma is located at 23570 Arnold Drive.