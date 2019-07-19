Baby skunks raised alongside kitten at Lyon Ranch in Sonoma

The first time Newspaper, a baby skunk, met Extra Extra, a rescue ragdoll kitten, it went about as well as can be expected.

Newspaper stomped her feet and did a handstand, a sign of agitation and a warning that the little skunk might spray the kitten. The kitten, in typical ragdoll fashion, simply flopped over on the floor, eager to play.

This skunk, however, cannot spray.

Newspaper, along with her sister, Classified, were bred at a zoo in Florida, where staff removed the glands used for that signature skunk stink. The animals will be raised in Sonoma by Lynette Lyon, who is permitted by state and federal agencies to own the skunks, along with a slew of other animals, both exotic and domestic. These skunks are being hand raised so they can serve as education and ambassador animals that teach kids about species conservation.

“I’ve wanted skunks for a long time,” Lyon said. “They have a bad reputation and they really don’t deserve it. They are one of nature’s best pest controls. They eat thousands of ticks.”

Most of the creatures in Lyon’s menagerie come from other parts of the world, like her African fennec foxes and servals, her coati and Geoffroy’s Cat from Central and South America and a porcupine native to the Philippines. She wanted one that would be familiar to the children she teaches. North American skunks are a smart, social animal that work well as education ambassadors.

“They use a litter box; they’re very clean,” Lyon said.

Extra Extra, their color-coordinated kitten counterpart, is on hand to help them learn how to be domesticated. Like cats, skunks like to play and are a bit mischievous, making the two species a well-balanced pair. They play together, share a litter box and will grow up together.

It’s a technique Lyon, and other zookeepers, have used before. When she got a baby serval named Kiara, she raised it alongside a fluffy calico named Charlie. Now grown, the two remain friends. Mostly, they live in the Lyons’ living room where they enjoy classic cat activities like sitting in boxes or chasing feather toys.

When looking for the right feline fit for her new brood of skunks, Lyon headed to Pets Lifeline, which was brimming with babies as kitten season was in full swing. Extra Extra’s easy-going nature secured his spot.

“It takes a special cat,” Lyon confirmed.

At 11-weeks old, the skunks will spend more time getting acclimated to their new home before heading out into schools, summer camps and even Safari West, where Lyon regularly does education programs that allow visitors to see the critters up close.

Watch them frolic below: