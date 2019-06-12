Bargains at Sonoma Developmental Center’s June 15 surplus sale

Off and on since 2015, when then-Gov. Jerry Brown announced the impending closure of the Sonoma Developmental Center at the end of 2018, SDC has been quietly emptying its 140 buildings of their contents with monthly “surplus sales.”

Shoppers on Saturday, June 15, will find thousands of items neatly on display for sale in SDC’s former laundry facility.

Loveseats for $1. Working refrigerators $15. Office chairs $1. Wool blankets $1. Kitchen equipment $1. Work benches $10. Treadmills $10. Framed art and mirrors for $1. Huge wardrobes $3.

Vending machines, a fish tank, a juke box, pianos, lockers, dining tables, bar carts, bookcases, new clothes and shoes, work benches, tools, microwaves, TVs, kitchen equipment, wardrobes, desks, file cabinets, credenzas, tools, and more.

The sales are announced about a month in advance, both on the SDC Facebook page and in the classified ads page of the Index-Tribune. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and all items must be picked up by 2 p.m. No credit cards accepted.

According to SDC spokesperson JJ Fernandez, the proceeds of the sales go into the state General Fund.

The next SDC Surplus Sale will be held Saturday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15000 Arnold Drive, at the Laundry Building on Manzanita Street.

