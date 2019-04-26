Reel reborn: New owners put the ‘brand’ in Sonoma restaurant re-brand

Kevin Kress and Jeff Spencer, the new owners of the Reel Fish House & Grill, are rebranding Aiki Terashima’s former place “where the surf meets the turf” in more ways than one.

The restaurant’s new name is Reel & Brand and, according to Kress, will feature “the best options from under the sea to home on the range.” Most of the menu items will be served daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expect vegetarian and gluten-free options, and a new kids menu.

Many appetizers are similar to ones created by continuing chef Travis Gullarian, such as flaming lips, chicken wings, sticky ribs, ahi poke, raw local oysters and local artisan cheeses.

Under “Que Soup-Ra Sera” you will find a royal fisherman’s stew with clams, scallops, muscles, shrimp and other fish in tomato stew and New England clam chowder.

Lots of salads include a grilled catch salad with salmon, scallop or halibut, a huge crab cake salad, Little Gems.

Plus a lobster roll on buttery brioche roll, fish and chips, seafood pasta, macadamia halibut and salmon seared in bacon fat with fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

In their “home on the range” category find chicken sandwiches, chicken picatta, their Reel Burger or Brand Burger, and a New York strip steak with fries.

As for the vibe, “we wanted to go back to that old Sonoma feel,” said Kress. “Dancehall dining, reminiscent of Villa Savoy and Little Switzerland.” He even plans to bring back polka once a month.

Kress will be booking the music himself and he said he hopes to have activities planned seven nights a week and live music Thursday through Sunday night.

The new team has repainted the interior, added booths and banquets and new lighting. New tiki huts and a fountain are being installed on the patio. Inside, diners will see a lot of photos of old Sonoma and the restaurant in its previous incarnations. Kress said that he had been working closely with the Sonoma Historical Society on finding the images.

“New name, new menu, new attitude, same fantastic 1906 location,” said Kress.

The restaurant will be celebrating its “reopening” all weekend, beginning on Thursday.

Reel & Brand is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. $5 to $32. Full bar. 401 Grove St. 343-0044.