Food: Breakfast time in Sonoma

Breakfast is a favorite meal for many, and lots of people prefer to eat breakfast at any and all times of the day. It’s a comforting meal, but comfort is defined by what you grew up with – maybe Dad’s cinnamon toast, Mom’s scrambled eggs and bacon, fluffy blueberry pancakes, peanut butter or avocado toast with a bacon topping.

While in recent years Sonomans have mourned the loss of three of Sonoma’s favorite breakfast wake-up spots – Fremont Diner, Pearl’s and the Breakaway Café – we still have plenty of choices.

Breakfast enticements come from a full range of restaurant styles, from tiny diners and sausage palaces to chain “diners” and elegant hotel breakfasts.

Here are some opportunities, listed alphabetically.

Black Bear Diner

Chain of 124 restaurants founded in Mt. Shasta, California. Serves a variety of egg combos, omelets and scrambles, pancakes, waffles and French toast, Benedicts, and Mexican specialties such as chorizo scramble, breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros. Huge portions of carbs such as potatoes and biscuits, with all calories listed on menu. $8.49 to $11.49. 203 W. Napa St.. 935-6800.

Carneros Bistro & Wine Bar at the Lodge at Sonoma

Sunday breakfast includes oatmeal with berries or granola, smoked salmon and bagel, French brioche toast, Hobbs bacon with Petaluma eggs or Caggiano sausage or ham, chilaquiles, or kale and quinoa breakfast bowl. $8 to $18. 1325 Broadway. 931-3405.

Creekside Café

Creekside is next to a motel and was the original site of the old Breakaway Café. Here you can find everything at some of the lowest prices in the Valley. Two eggs with ham, smoked bacon or link sausages, pork chop and eggs, lots of scrambles and omelets, chicken fried steak with gravy and eggs, huevos con chorizo or rancheros, buttermilk hotcakes or sourdough French toast, all using local products. $6.95 to $13.95. 239 Boyes, Blvd. 996-8062.

El Dorado Kitchen

Fruit smoothies, churros, oatmeal, bagels and lox, brioche French toast, eggs with Hobbs bacon or sausage and fried potatoes; buttermilk waffles, eggs Benedict; breakfast burrito, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, mole hash with corn tortillas. $7.50 to $15. Full bar. 405 First St. W. 996-3030.

Garden Court Café

All egg dishes are available with two or three eggs and are served with house made breads toasted and potatoes or grits. Banana bread extra but well worth it to take home. Meat choices include bacon, sausage, maple ham steak, homemade hot Italian sausage, turkey-apple sausage or turkey chorizo. Veggie everything available, huge combos and Benedicts. Belgian waffles, blueberry or banana pancakes, French toast, both real maple syrup and low calorie syrup. $9.95 to $15.95. 13647 Arnold Drive. 935-1565.

Girl & the Fig

Continental breakfasts; gluten-free crumb cake or pancakes; croissant sandwiches, egg-white omelet of the day, quiche Lorraine, eggs Benedict, house made ham hash, smoked salmon tartine, and possibly the best fluffy scrambled eggs with grilled ham or bacon, potatoes, and grilled bread. Great coffee, full bar. $5 to $18. Saturday morning only. 110 W. Spain St. 938-3634.

Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium

Breakfast all day starts with a huge protein platter of sausage, bacon, creamy scrambled eggs and salad, or a breakfast burrito, croissants and bagels, with or without salmon and meats. Expresso drinks and draft beer. Watch for them to open a breakfast spot on Sonoma Plaza. In El Paseo courtyard with outdoor fountain. $3 to $12. 414 First St. E.934-8637.