Tolay Lake, Sonoma County’s largest park, celebrates opening March 30

Admission is free but there is a $7 parking charge (free to Regional Parks members).

The park offers trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding and is the site of the annual Tolay Fall Festival each October.

Tolay Lake Regional Park is at 5869 Cannon Lane, off of Lakeville Highway. The park is open 7 a.m. to sunset daily.

Tolay Lake, the newest and largest element of the Sonoma County Regional Parks system, will be officially dedicated on Saturday, March 30, with a panoply of activities and a plethora of guests at the Petaluma-area park. The free event begins at 11 a.m.

The dedication is something of a formality, as the 3,400-acre park opened in October 2018 after its master plan was officially approved. It’s accessible via an entrance on Cannon Lane, off Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma.

The park currently offers more than 11 miles of multi-use trails crossing grasslands and ridges with views of San Pablo Bay and beyond.

An additional 18 miles of trails will be added in the near future, according to the park’s master plan, along with hike-in camp sites, a visitor center and bunkhouse, outdoor classrooms, equestrian amenities and picnic areas.

Its working-ranch history is acknowledged, too, as is the role of the seasonal Tolay Lake as a sacred place for Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria will be represented at Saturday’s free event. They will provide a picnic lunch at noon, and take part in cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, birding station and partner displays until 3 p.m. Other organizations that played a substantial role in the creation and dedication of the park will also participate, including Sonoma Land Trust, Sonoma County Ag + Open Space and Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

Additional activities include an ecology hike along Tolay Creek, led by Sonoma Land Trust at 1 p.m.; family farm activities at 1:30, and a wildflower walk at 2 with Regional Parks rangers and volunteers.

Admission is free and the normal $7 parking charge will be waived on March 30; carpooling is encouraged. The event will take place rain or shine.

