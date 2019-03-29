Baby yoga strikes a pose in Sonoma

For stressed-out adults, the library is offering a free meditation and stress reduction workshop at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29.

Sonoma Valley Library is offering a series of free yoga classes Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 29. Classes for the 0-5 age group (with caregiver) begin at 10:30 a.m. and classes for the 5-12 age group (children only) begin at 4:30 p.m. No advance registration needed.

The popularity of yoga for babies and children has increased dramatically nationwide in the past decade. According to a survey conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, the percentage of school-aged kids in the United States who practice yoga has almost tripled since 2002.

The national trend is also evident in Sonoma.

Lesley Giovannelli, a local yoga instructor, teaches yoga to all ages, from babies to adults.

“But introducing children to yoga and meditation is my passion,” Giovannelli said.

She, and many experts, believe that yoga helps kids manage stress, increase self-confidence, improve physical health, be present and to focus.

Giovannelli has a business in town called Little OM and is a licensed affiliate of a yoga studio in San Francisco called It’s Yoga Kids which, she says, is “the largest provider of youth and family-based yoga in the Bay Area.”

“When I moved to Sonoma about four years ago, I noticed there was a gap in kids’ programming like this here in our community,” she said. “I started to reach out to schools and volunteer around town to just see if there was interest and I’ve been teaching kids’ yoga here ever since.”

Giovannelli says her ultimate goal is to bring yoga into every school in Sonoma Valley. So far, she has taught classes at a half-dozen campuses, including after-school classes at Presentation and Prestwood elementary schools, introduced Adele Harrison Middle School students to desk yoga and exposed varsity athletes at Sonoma Valley High School to the benefits of both yoga and meditation.

Starting Monday, April 1, Giovannelli is going to bring yoga for kids to the Sonoma Valley Library, with a month-long series of free classes.

“My ultimate goal is for every student in Sonoma to have access to yoga and meditation techniques,” she said. “Research shows how incredibly good it is for kids. It shows us how to relax our bodies, it makes us stronger, it enhances our mind-body connection.”

Library manager Lisa Musgrove said this is the third series offered by the Sonoma branch and that each has been increasingly more popular and well-attended.

“It has been wonderfully successful,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer it and hope to make it a regular program.”

Giovannelli’s baby yoga classes serve newborns to 5-year-olds, along with their parents or caregivers. Classes incorporate music, movement, and breathing exercises, all of which help babies and small children learn to calm their bodies and promote brain and nervous system development.

“We do a lot of simple movement with songs. I think, at this age, they really respond to that music component,” Giovannelli said. “There’s a lot of interaction with the caregiver and the baby or the toddler. We do a lot of partner poses, so they’re communicating, they’re touching, they’re connecting.”

Even babies who can’t walk yet are able to participate in the yoga classes. “When they’re not a walker yet, I’ll have their caregiver lay them on their back. I’ll have the caregiver move their arms up and down, bend their knees in and out,” Giovannelli said. She added that this movement and stimulation can help babies who have colic or trouble sleeping.

Baby yoga classes not only benefit the babies and toddlers who attend, but also their parents. “I think it’s mutually beneficial for parents and their babies because it helps enhance the nonverbal communication between them. It can really help with that bond.”