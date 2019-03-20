Sonoma’s Charlie’s Acres takes in pigs from flood zone

Tracy Vogt’s farm animal rescue sanctuary on Napa Road, Charlie’s Acres, came to the rescue in the aftermath of the flooding of the Russian River.

A small animal rescue sanctuary called When Pigs Fly Ranch, which is located along the banks of the river, was home to 20 rescued animals - five pigs (Piggy, Wesley, Pierre, Fresno and Hamilton) as well as 14 chickens and a cat.

On February 27, the sanctuary was wiped out by the flooding.

Charlie’s Acres took in four of the pigs, who Vogt says are now happy and dry. “They were literally standing and even were swimming in the water,” prior to their rescue, said Vogt.

Charlie’s Acres is home to pigs, dairy and miniature cows, horses, goats and sheep, as well as chickens, Cornish game hens, ducks, turkey and geese, all rescued from abuse, abandonment, backyard butchers, factory farms or laboratory testing facilities.

Watch a video of the pigs in the flood zone below:

Learn more at www.whenpigsflyranch.com or www.charliesacres.org.