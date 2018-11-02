Portrait project memorializes last Sonoma Developmental Center residents

After 127 years of continuous service to thousands of medically fragile and vulnerable souls, the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) will soon close its doors. By the end of the year, SDC’s few remaining developmentally disabled residents will move from the bucolic 1,640-acre Glen Ellen campus into new systems of care, primarily smaller, privately run group homes.

Photographers Christian Pease and Joseph Garappolo and former SDC adult education teacher Carolyn Todhunter couldn’t bear the idea of those last residents disappearing without notice. Pease and Todhunter worked together at SDC decades ago, and share feelings of tenderness for their long-ago charges. When they ran into one another at an alumni luncheon a few years back, they determined to mark the SDC’s final moments together.

Todhunter is a people person, warm and effusive. Pease is an artist, with a serious, soft heart. Together with Pease’s business partner, Garappolo, they decided to create a historical record of the center’s last residents with professional portraits and brief narrative histories.

The project, called “The Eldridge Portrait Project,” captures the stories and images of residents and their conservators: parents, siblings, other family and friends. Many of the SDC subjects had never been professionally photographed before, and structuring the shoots was a special challenge. But the images that were captured are beautiful and moving, a permanent history in an impermanent time.

“This was some of the most gratifying work we ever did,” Pease said. “It really meant something to the people we did it for.”

“It needed to be done and it was a delight to do,” Todhunter said. “Really, it was a gift to me.”

The images were transferred onto large banners and hung around Glen Ellen: at the market, the saloon, on the balusters of the bridge. They will feature prominently at this weekend’s “Protecting What We Love” events, a bittersweet celebration of the SDC’s long history and transition.

“This is probably the last institution of its kind in the U.S. It’s been there for 13 decades,” Pease said. “We wanted to do this for the historic record, for those that still lived there and all those who came before them.”

Added Todhunter: “It was a beautiful opportunity to be with them and speak with them during this sometimes difficult process. It was kind of a bookend to my years there.”

The “California Association for the Care and Training of the Feeble-Minded” was founded by two women with developmentally disabled children in 1891. The two opened a facility near Vallejo in 1884. When it outgrew its space, it moved to Santa Clara for a few years, until the California legislature stepped in with $170,000 to purchase land and construct facilities in the Sonoma Valley. The location, dubbbed Eldridge, morphed from the “Sonoma State Home” to the “Sonoma State Hospital,” before settling into its final iteration as the Sonoma Developmental Center in 1986.

Over the years, thousands of people called SDC home, and thousands more provided their care. Now, in the final months of a century-long story, there are fewer than 30 remaining.

Capturing their images took Todhunter, Pease and Garappolo several years. The privacy of SDC residents is legally protected, and building bridges to obtain permission took months. But first, there was the trial of initial project approval, which, according to Todhunter, took Pease a year-and-a-half. But the three persevered, mostly donating their time, commuting from Cloverdale and Palo Alto and Mountain View on weekends.