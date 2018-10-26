s
s
Sections
Sections
News Business Opinion Schools Sports Entertainment Lifestyle Obits Events
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Homeless in Sonoma County

DON LEWIS
INDEX-TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT | October 25, 2018, 5:56PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Sonoma Art Walk returns, Thursday, Nov. 1.

When the Sonoma Art Walk returns next week, attendees of the monthly event will get a dose of a somewhat harsh reality if they happen upon the photographs taken by Sonoma local Victor Chirkin. Amid the colorful paintings, still life statues and vibrant clothing designs on display as part of the free monthly stroll through downtown shops and galleries, Chirkin’s stark photographs of local homeless men will likely catch art enthusiasts by surprise.

At the Art Walk’s Nov. 1 stop at Scott Lyall Clothes for Men, participants will get a peek into the lives of Fritz Dutter and Robert Sommer, two homeless men Chirkin befriended as he sought to put his love of photography to service.

In 2013, Chirkin, a pharmacist by trade and an avid photographer for over 25 years, sought to do more with his talents by taking a workshop offered by local photographer Jak Wonderly. Wonderly encouraged students to hone their style and vision by having them bring him six of their favorite photos with an explanation as to why they are favorites. It was a way to deep dive into the work they were producing, said Chirkin.

“His thought was that you can copy the latest trend – but you’ll need to have your own vision and voice to be successful,” said Chirkin. “From there I just decided that I really wanted my photography to be of service.”

And the first thing that came to his mind was to photograph the homeless.

From there, armed with a bag full of McDonald’s cheeseburgers, Chirkin sought out subjects for his newfound photographic path and befriended Dutter, a Vietnam veteran who had lived on the streets for 30 years.

“When I first met Fritz he told me he was a chess champion,” said Chirkin. “So after we started meeting, I began bringing him chess books and, sure enough, he really was a great chess player.” From there, the two became friends.

“He admitted to me up front that he has an issue with alcohol,” Chirkin said about Dutter. “But we would meet up once or twice a week and after a while he said, ‘If you really want to see the world of the homeless, I’ll take you.’”

From there Chirkin was granted access to Dutter’s daily routine – such as “going to work,” which involved dumpster diving for food scraps, drinks and recyclables. And while Chirkin was privy to many insights, his friendship with Dutter was also a difficult one.

“I had to call an ambulance for him once,” said Chirkin. “He was vomiting blood and, at the hospital, the doctor told him that if he didn’t quit drinking, he would die. He swore off drinking so I tried to get him in at COTS in Petaluma.”

However the Committee on the Shelterless, or COTS, required those staying there to be sober for 30 days.

“I picked him up from out-patient care and he was all set to be tested and admitted to COTS and he just never showed up,” Chirkin said.

From there, the two lost touch and Chirkin hasn’t seen or heard from him in more than five years.

“His real name is Frederick Dutter and, I heard he was maybe in San Rafael now. I’d love to hear from him,” Chirkin said.

Sonoma Art Walk returns, Thursday, Nov. 1.

Most Popular Stories
Last baby born at Sonoma Valley Hospital
Sonoma Speaks: How will you vote on daylight saving time?
Sonoma driver of big rig in fatal accident with cyclist
Sonoma’s police blotter: Drugs and DUI, Nov. 2
Food: Mint and Liberty to offer ‘freshness and choice’ (new photo)

The photographs Chirkin took of Dutter and another homeless man named Robert Sommer, remind one of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” or Dorothea Lange photographs from the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Chirkin doesn’t shy away from close-ups of the men’s weathered and worn faces, which serve to both give a face and a name to the frequently faceless homeless throughout the county.

Chirkin said he was approached by his friend Bobbi Jo McJunkin, manager of the Scott Lyall Clothes for Men store, about featuring his work as part of the Art Walk. Chirkin’s response was that he didn’t mind showing them but, “I wanted to make Sonoma Overnight Support the beneficiary of any sales.”

Chirkin adds that he realizes photos of the homeless may not be something people want to buy and hang on their walls, so he’s also be offering fine art, portraits and landscapes, all reproduced at a discount via Image Flow in Mill Valley, to help Chirkin’s cause. Direct donations will also be accepted for Sonoma Overnight Support.

Chirkin hopes that if, nothing else, his work will help raise more awareness of the homeless issue in Sonoma County.

“It’s such a huge problem that you almost become oblivious to it,” Chirkin said. “It seems like people care more about homeless pets than they do about homeless people.”

Most Popular Stories
Last baby born at Sonoma Valley Hospital
Sonoma driver of big rig in fatal accident with cyclist
Sonoma Speaks: How will you vote on daylight saving time?
Food: Mint and Liberty to offer ‘freshness and choice’ (new photo)
Sonoma’s police blotter: Drugs and DUI, Nov. 2
Celebrating Joni Mitchell’s 75th bday in Sonoma
Updated: For killing his wife, Rothschild gets 6 year sentence
Sonoma activists mobilize for midterms