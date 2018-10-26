Homeless in Sonoma County

When the Sonoma Art Walk returns next week, attendees of the monthly event will get a dose of a somewhat harsh reality if they happen upon the photographs taken by Sonoma local Victor Chirkin. Amid the colorful paintings, still life statues and vibrant clothing designs on display as part of the free monthly stroll through downtown shops and galleries, Chirkin’s stark photographs of local homeless men will likely catch art enthusiasts by surprise.

At the Art Walk’s Nov. 1 stop at Scott Lyall Clothes for Men, participants will get a peek into the lives of Fritz Dutter and Robert Sommer, two homeless men Chirkin befriended as he sought to put his love of photography to service.

In 2013, Chirkin, a pharmacist by trade and an avid photographer for over 25 years, sought to do more with his talents by taking a workshop offered by local photographer Jak Wonderly. Wonderly encouraged students to hone their style and vision by having them bring him six of their favorite photos with an explanation as to why they are favorites. It was a way to deep dive into the work they were producing, said Chirkin.

“His thought was that you can copy the latest trend – but you’ll need to have your own vision and voice to be successful,” said Chirkin. “From there I just decided that I really wanted my photography to be of service.”

And the first thing that came to his mind was to photograph the homeless.

From there, armed with a bag full of McDonald’s cheeseburgers, Chirkin sought out subjects for his newfound photographic path and befriended Dutter, a Vietnam veteran who had lived on the streets for 30 years.

“When I first met Fritz he told me he was a chess champion,” said Chirkin. “So after we started meeting, I began bringing him chess books and, sure enough, he really was a great chess player.” From there, the two became friends.

“He admitted to me up front that he has an issue with alcohol,” Chirkin said about Dutter. “But we would meet up once or twice a week and after a while he said, ‘If you really want to see the world of the homeless, I’ll take you.’”

From there Chirkin was granted access to Dutter’s daily routine – such as “going to work,” which involved dumpster diving for food scraps, drinks and recyclables. And while Chirkin was privy to many insights, his friendship with Dutter was also a difficult one.

“I had to call an ambulance for him once,” said Chirkin. “He was vomiting blood and, at the hospital, the doctor told him that if he didn’t quit drinking, he would die. He swore off drinking so I tried to get him in at COTS in Petaluma.”

However the Committee on the Shelterless, or COTS, required those staying there to be sober for 30 days.

“I picked him up from out-patient care and he was all set to be tested and admitted to COTS and he just never showed up,” Chirkin said.

From there, the two lost touch and Chirkin hasn’t seen or heard from him in more than five years.

“His real name is Frederick Dutter and, I heard he was maybe in San Rafael now. I’d love to hear from him,” Chirkin said.