Sonoma wedding: Love in the time of coronavirus

Love never dies and the coronavirus can’t diminish the euphoria of a wedding, especially if it’s been 56 years since that love slipped away.

Now in their 70s, Bob Hagy and Nancy Powell led long and happy lives with their spouses, children and grandchildren and rarely looked back on their high school days — decades ago when, for three years, they were inseparable teenagers in love.

Then came college, career paths, newfound loves and roads that led them a continent apart. Nancy continued to live in their native Delaware, and Bob eventually set down roots in Sonoma.

In recent years both Bob and Nancy endured the loss of their longtime spouses, each of whom had lengthy illnesses before they passed away. Looking to bring some verve back to her life after much grieving, Nancy attended her granddaughter’s wedding in Rohnert Park last October. While she was here, she gave her long-ago friend Bob a call, and was surprised to learn he was also a widower.

They met for lunch, which led to months of constant texting and two more in-person visits.

Now they are Mr. and Mr. Bob Hagy. Nancy left Delaware behind and they are starting a new life together in Sonoma at the age 72.

“All I can tell you is that we are really both the same people we always were,” Nancy said. “I can think something and (Bob) will say it. He is a fantastic person and it’s been like a fairy tale.”

Bob agreed. “It’s amazing. I am so happy,” he said.

Although they planned on being surrounded by their immediate families and a few friends at an April garden wedding at Bob’s home, shelter-in-place rules made that impossible. But postponing their big day was out of the question, and the ceremony took place with just the minister and two masked friends, Mary-Ann and Dick Shafer, as witnesses.

Getting a marriage license was tricky, too. They applied online and then stood in a socially distanced line before slipping their signed documents and fees under the door to the clerk at the administration bureau in Santa Rosa.

“Luckily I had already bought my dress,” Nancy said. She moved to Sonoma earlier than planned, flying out with only three suitcases on March 26. There were only a few people besides her on the plane. The rest of her belongings were shipped, and although they were promised by mid-April her boxes still haven’t arrived.

She asked Pastor Scott Pryor of the Sonoma Valley Church of Nazarene to perform the ceremony. After meeting with them first he agreed, although neither Bob nor Nancy knew him or had ever attended his church.

“It was a lovely ceremony. My wedding day was perfect,” Nancy said.

Mary-Ann was not just a witness, she helped make the day extra special. She and Dick became friends with Bob because he has been their landscaper for many years. So she made Nancy’s bouquet and a table arrangement with flowers from her garden that Bob had planted and tended.

She also made them an almond-flavored yellow cake with chocolate icing and decorated the wedding cake flowers. Mary-Ann even arranged for a photographer.

“It was such a sweet wedding. They are so into each other,” she said. “It was a light feeling in such a dark time with the quarantine. We were honored to be there.”

Bob and Nancy said their vows in the living room and then went to the garden for photos, standing six feet apart from their witnesses.

“Everyone loves our story,” Nancy said. “They go bananas for it.” She is looking forward to seeing more of Sonoma and making new friends in the Valley of the Moon, a place she had never been to before reuniting with Bob. They did make one pre-marital agreement.

“I get to fly home to visit family three times a year,” she said, before correcting herself. “Oh, no, it’s not home anymore, it’s my former home.”

Sonoma is now home, sweet home for Bob and Nancy Hagy as they begin a new life together, happily sheltering in place.