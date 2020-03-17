10 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from home

There is no reason not to get your green on and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, March 17, right from your home. Here are some ideas:

1. Start by cooking some authentic Irish recipes. Try soda bread in the morning and Shepherd’s pie in the evening.

2. Assess your options and pull out your goofiest green clothing. There is no one to criticize your fashion, go for it! If youa re really bored, organize your clothes by color.

3. Create an Irish band playlist. Our staff recommendations include U2, The Cranberries, The Pogues and the Dubliners.

4. Stream a few great Irish TV shows. “Dublin Murders” is rightfully getting some great buzz. Enjoy the plot, and the accents. Other top picks include “Darklands,” “Dead Still,” “the Fall” and “Love/Hate.”

5. Check out some fun modern films set in Ireland, including “Sing Street,” “Leap Year,” “Brooklyn” and “Ondine.”

6. Check out some older Irish movies, most available on streaming services, including “The Quiet Man,” “The Crying Game,” “The Commitments” and “In the Name of the Father.”

7. Try your hand at Irish dancing. There are plenty of how-to videos on You Tube and this is a great way to get exercise today with all the gyms closed.

8. Try out some popular Irish books including “Angela’s Ashes,” “Brooklyn,” “The Sea” and “Conversations with Friends.” Try borrowing the ebooks or audiobooks from your local library via the OverDrive app.

9. Bone up on your Irish classic novels like “Ulysses,” “A Portrait of an Artists as a Young Man,” “Dracula” and “Gulliver’s Travels.”

10. Pour yourself a beer, Smithwicks or otherwise, put a drop of green food coloring in it. We’ll see you at Murphy’s on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Slainte!