Days of auld lang syne in Wingo

Elton Landi’s memory is not so great anymore. Dementia has erased from his mind most of his adult life, usually including any notion of what he did yesterday. It’s a cruel disease, but the kindness it has left Landi is that, when his memory is most clear, he finds himself in Wingo, the place he spent his boyhood summers.

Wingo is now a ghost town on the southeast outskirts of Sonoma Valley. Known for being “out beyond Schellville” or “somewhere around Sears Point,” it is reached by Millerick Road, past the Larson Family Winery and down a dirt road that abruptly ends. Then there’s a long walk, muddy or dusty depending on the season, until a few old, wooden shacks appear. A battered sign looking like a Hollywood prop on the side of the old wooden stationhouse boasts “Wingo,” across a bridge to a tiny town that was never much and now barely exists at all.

When Landi, 88, was a kid, he thought it was the best place ever. Born in 1931, he was an only child and grew up “out in the avenues” in the Sunset District of San Francisco. His uncle and aunt, William and Alice Rangod, owned a summer shack in Wingo, and would spend weekends and a two-week vacation there when school was out. “I loved getting out of the fog,” he said.

Uncle Bill and Aunt Alice would pick him up in their Plymouth, and then they’d take the car ferry to Marin County and make the drive to what seemed to city boy Landi like the middle of nowhere.

“There were no streets or sidewalks, just wooden boardwalks,” he said about the pathways above the sloughs. “If you missed a step you were wet. The boardwalks kept you from ending up in the tules.”

Wingo had no electricity. “At night we would use coal oil in lamps for light. I thought it was great. We would stay up late playing pedro,” he said about the card game that was popular at the time. They also had an outhouse rather than an indoor bathroom.

The main pastime was fishing, and Landi remembers catching bass and catfish. “You could even throw a line right out the kitchen window and sometimes you’d get one,” he said. Occasionally his uncle would go jack-rabbit hunting in Wingo, and it would be made into a stew for dinner.

On Sundays they would get dressed up to go into Sonoma to attend mass at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church. Afterward, Landi remembers going to the icehouse on the Plaza, where they’d buy blocks of ice to bring back to Wingo in burlap sacks. “And Uncle Bill would always have a cold beer there,” he said. Landi’s favorite part of the weekend trips into Sonoma was that they’d “always go to Sonoma Mission Creamery for a milkshake.”

As a boy he would marvel at the large herds of both cattle and sheep he would see in the Valley, often grazing side by side. “You don’t usually see cows and sheep so close together,” he said, holding up an old black and white photo as proof. He has a thick stack of photos of his Wingo days, and looks at them often.

According to “The Sonoma Valley Story” written by former Index-Tribune editor and publisher Robert M. Lynch, Wingo, which used to be named Norfolk, was a steamboat station until 1879 when railroad tracks were built through there to serve Sonoma Valley. The name was then changed to Wingo, and passengers and freight were carried from steamboats into town, with several stops throughout the Valley. The train system was eventually extended, including to Napa and Petaluma. When cars and Greyhound buses became increasingly more efficient ways to arrive, railroad use declined and eventually ended, and with them Wingo also faded.

Landi, who was a “curly-haired towhead” as a child, has distant memories of hearing the train whistle blow, “always four times.”

“It was the engineer, letting us know he was coming through.”

He said he recalls that people in Wingo often didn’t get along, both the few who lived there and the weekenders, and there was always someone who was not talking to someone else, usually for a silly reason. “When you have a fight it’s always over something that’s really nothing in Wingo,” he said.

Despite that, he remembers it has a happy place, where life was simple and he had so much freedom to explore and play. Landi now lives in Novato, but on a recent visit to Sonoma, he sipped a mug of hot, black coffee at Picazo Café, recalling the good old days, and the Wingo that once was.