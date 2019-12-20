Subscribe

Sonoma photographer takes compelling animal portraits

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
December 19, 2019
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tania Soderman lived much of her youth in Africa and returned to her parents’ home country of Norway at age 13. She says that her time in both countries fostered a deep love of animals and planted the seeds that one day she would own a farm of her own.

In 1994, Soderman moved to the U.S. and trained as a photographer at Academy of Art San Francisco and the San Francisco Art Institute. For 15 years, she worked as a commercial photographer in the city and traveled worldwide for commissioned work.

In 2014, she moved with her family to Sonoma and began taking the steps to make her dream of owning a farm a reality.

“In building and designing my farm, each decision was made with a photographer’s eye so the habitat became a picturesque backdrop,” she said. Her farm, located south of town near Broadway Market, is called Sonoma Chicks. All of her portraits are shot at her home there.

Soderman says she sought to create a “slice of Norway” on the small 3-acre farm. Today, its charming red and white buildings are home for dozens of breeds of chickens, along with ducks, quail, rabbits, geese and a herding dog named Ollie.

Soderman’s friends and visitors have been known to open up powder or laundry room doors to find chicks incubating or rabbits coming in to be groomed or just to visit.

“My close relationship with the animals establishes a trust that enables me to capture the animals’ individual and unique personalities,” said Soderman.

Soderman’s artwork and cards can be purchased online at sonomachicks.com or by contacting her via Instagram or Facebook @sonomachicks or by phone at 415-307-4410. She also accepts pet portrait commissions.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine