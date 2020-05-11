Emoney — straight outta Sonoma

Ethan Cohen started in the same place a lot of local kids do: at Sonoma’s Traintown as a Johnny-on-the-spot. But the 29-year-old Cohen — who grew up here, the youngest child of two educators — was raised to appreciate the power of yes, and his yesses have led to five rap albums and a Hollywood career.

“I say yes to everything,” Cohen said the other day, traveling north from L.A. to Sonoma. “You want me to clean bathrooms? When do I start?”

Cohen is an affable, garrulous, mile-a-minute ginger, his optimism as irrepressible as his easy smile. He talks fast, laughs often, and tends toward the bright side, even when the cards seem stacked against him, as they can often seem to be in real life.

Like when he was cast as an outlier contestant on the sixth season of “Are You the One?” — the MTV reality television show Cohen credits for his launch into show business. The show’s premise forced a passel of attractive strangers into close quarters to find the romantic partner to which producers had matched them. At stake was a shared million dollar prize, conditional to a 100 percent success rate for the players. All of the contestants had to find their significant other, or go home empty-handed if they could not.

“It was the most miserable 30 days of my life. Everyone was young, hot and out of control. It was the best looking dudes you could ever imagine, and then me. I’d been doing pushups for a month and was in the best shape of my life, but I still looked like a twig,” Cohen said. “I got ignored. The ladies wouldn’t make eye-contact with me. Every day I was planning how to move to Australia or Africa so I wouldn’t have to deal with the shame when the show aired.”

But the producers cut the footage to show Cohen in a flattering light, and he came off instead as a prince among thieves, the lone gentleman in a conglomerate of cads. “To my surprise they actually made me look really lovable. They only showed all my good moments,” Cohen said.

Things tend to break in Cohen’s favor fairly often, and it’s tempting to credit the fates for his luck. But Cohen believes that fate is easily tempted, and so the harder he works, the luckier he gets.

That work ethic was observable even in high school, when Cohen branded himself “Emoney” and cut a rap album. “I know Emoney sounds like mockery of the rap game, but it makes me remember the happy childhood I had,” Cohen said. His next door neighbor used to watch Cohen shoot hoops after school, and would always yell, ‘That’s money!’ when Cohen sank a shot. “We thought it was hilarious,” Cohen said. “I’m a sentimental guy, so I’ve kept it.”

Cohen’s freshman rap album aligns pretty well with expectations one might have for a white kid fascinated by rap and raised in wine country. “My music in the past was pretty braggadocios,” Cohen admitted. But the second album was better, and the third better still. The fourth was funded by his winnings on “Are You the One?”

The fifth album, “Everything is Fine,” dropped last month. It’s dedicated to Alexis Eddy, a friend from the reality show, who passed away unexpectedly at 23. “She always walked around the set saying ‘everything is fine,’” Cohen said. “Her death was a big shock, so this album is dedicated to her.”