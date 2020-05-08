Subscribe

Sonoma firefighter featured in Avril Lavigne video

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
May 7, 2020, 5:26PM
Sarah Gibson of the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority and her son are featured in the last minutes of rocker Avril Lavigne’s new video, “We Are Warriors.” Gibson was nominated to be in the video through the Women Warriors Project. The proceeds of the video benefit Project Hope, which provides equipment and training to first responders fighting COVID-19. “We are very proud of her and to be a part of this!,” said fire chief Steve Akre.

