‘Tiger King’ director Eric Goode was once a wild child in Sonoma

Marilyn Goode is a known figure in Sonoma, whose family bought property here before she was born, and whose strong opinions are often expressed in letters to the editor in the Index-Tribune – especially on matters environmental, which really fire her up.

But the connection between the 90-year-old matriarch and the phenomenal success of Netflix’s new documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is less well-known: the series director, Eric Goode, is her son.

Upon its release in mid-March, “Tiger King” shot up the cable charts with a bullet and soon became the most talked-about series on TV. It’s a gaudy, eye-opening look at private tiger zoos and the people who run them and, by carom shot, the people who frequent them. It’s hard to imagine the kind of access the Netflix crew got into this strange world, but it must have something to do with the obsessions of the filmmaker himself.

Eric Goode was the second of five children that Marilyn and her late husband Franklin Goode had, all in the space of about six years. “I called them my litter,” says Marilyn Goode. They grew up in the Bay Area for the most part, but the Van Hoosear family property along Grove Street kept calling them back for vacations or stays between Franklin’s teaching jobs. There the kids ran “feral,” as their mother likes to say, though she doesn’t seem to see it as a bad thing.

Neither did he. “I spent my summers in Sonoma at my grandfather’s ranch, we called it Rancho Rodeo,” remembers Eric Goode, now 62, in a recent telephone conversation with him at his Ojai preserve. “I spent countless hours hiking up and down Carriger Creek. That was a time of my life when I really connected with nature as a child, and my mom really promoted that.”

It was she who, recognizing his introverted personality, gave him a pond turtle as a pet when he was about six, and a couple years a Greek tortoise, then a popular pet though now illegal. That threw a switch in the boy, who developed an obsession first for turtles then all reptiles – which he soon started collecting.

That didn’t sit well with mom.

“I’ve been an environmentalist all my life, and I didn’t want him to collect animals the way you collect stamps,” she said in a recent phone call with the Index-Tribune. She added frankly, “I was worried about him.”

Goode agreed. “Mom was my moral compass. She let me keep a snake for the summer, but we kind of had a deal – I had to let it go at the end of summer.”

Whether or not her worries were warranted depends on what one thinks of the path his life took after he went to New York in the mid-1970s. He became first a hotelier then a restaurateur, then most famously a night club ringmaster at a place called Area, the hot heart of the New York club scene in the 1980s.

“He made a lot of money in nightclubs and the hotel business, but it was to support his reptile habit,” asserted Marilyn. His collection continued to grow, and his celebrity never really diminished. “I would say let them go, let them go, but it was falling on deaf ears.”