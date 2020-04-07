Subscribe

‘Tiger King’ director Eric Goode was once a wild child in Sonoma

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
April 6, 2020, 5:46PM
April 6, 2020, 5:46PM

Marilyn Goode is a known figure in Sonoma, whose family bought property here before she was born, and whose strong opinions are often expressed in letters to the editor in the Index-Tribune – especially on matters environmental, which really fire her up.

But the connection between the 90-year-old matriarch and the phenomenal success of Netflix’s new documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is less well-known: the series director, Eric Goode, is her son.

Upon its release in mid-March, “Tiger King” shot up the cable charts with a bullet and soon became the most talked-about series on TV. It’s a gaudy, eye-opening look at private tiger zoos and the people who run them and, by carom shot, the people who frequent them. It’s hard to imagine the kind of access the Netflix crew got into this strange world, but it must have something to do with the obsessions of the filmmaker himself.

Eric Goode was the second of five children that Marilyn and her late husband Franklin Goode had, all in the space of about six years. “I called them my litter,” says Marilyn Goode. They grew up in the Bay Area for the most part, but the Van Hoosear family property along Grove Street kept calling them back for vacations or stays between Franklin’s teaching jobs. There the kids ran “feral,” as their mother likes to say, though she doesn’t seem to see it as a bad thing.

Neither did he. “I spent my summers in Sonoma at my grandfather’s ranch, we called it Rancho Rodeo,” remembers Eric Goode, now 62, in a recent telephone conversation with him at his Ojai preserve. “I spent countless hours hiking up and down Carriger Creek. That was a time of my life when I really connected with nature as a child, and my mom really promoted that.”

It was she who, recognizing his introverted personality, gave him a pond turtle as a pet when he was about six, and a couple years a Greek tortoise, then a popular pet though now illegal. That threw a switch in the boy, who developed an obsession first for turtles then all reptiles – which he soon started collecting.

That didn’t sit well with mom.

“I’ve been an environmentalist all my life, and I didn’t want him to collect animals the way you collect stamps,” she said in a recent phone call with the Index-Tribune. She added frankly, “I was worried about him.”

Goode agreed. “Mom was my moral compass. She let me keep a snake for the summer, but we kind of had a deal – I had to let it go at the end of summer.”

Whether or not her worries were warranted depends on what one thinks of the path his life took after he went to New York in the mid-1970s. He became first a hotelier then a restaurateur, then most famously a night club ringmaster at a place called Area, the hot heart of the New York club scene in the 1980s.

“He made a lot of money in nightclubs and the hotel business, but it was to support his reptile habit,” asserted Marilyn. His collection continued to grow, and his celebrity never really diminished. “I would say let them go, let them go, but it was falling on deaf ears.”

Eric Goode, now 62, never lost his passion for reptiles, specifically turtles and tortoises or Chelonias, reptiles whose bodies are covered by a shell. Building on his Big Apple success and connections, he started the Turtle Conservancy in Ojai, headquartered at the Behler Chelonian Center, his private preserve.

He readily acknowledged that his youth in Sonoma played a part in his adult conservation activism. “Today when I go back (to Sonoma), most of those species are no longer there,” he said. “It was a wakeup call in my life – even the animals that I took for granted in my own back yard were silently, quietly disappearing.”

He also became a filmmaker – he directed music videos for bands such as Nine Inch Nails and Robbie Robertson – and it was five years ago while working on an ongoing project about reptile smuggling (and the “pathology of the people” who collect animals, as he says today) that a chance parking lot encounter swerved him in another direction.

The opening scene of “Tiger King” – that’s Marilyn petting a boa near the beginning – shows Eric Goode introduced to a snow leopard in a cage in the back of a van on a 100-degree day in a Florida parking lot. What the heck is it doing there, and what kind of people are these?

“He included me in his last trip when he went to Florida,” said Marilyn, who was present at the parking lot encounter. “I was 85 then, but he doesn’t treat me like I’m 85.” They would visit reptile collectors or snake farm operators — who Marilyn describes as “these terrible people” — driving across the American South in search of the strange.

As country-blues singer Ray Wiley Hubbard often croons, “Snake farm, it just sounds nasty; snake farm, it pretty much is...’

But even if snake farms didn’t fully prepare Eric for the world of tiger collectors, it gave him the eyes to see it for what it was – a bizarre soap opera of unreal characters in a delusional land of big cats and bigger egos.

Spoiler alert: The series goes on to delve into the seamier side of what is already a pretty seamy trade, as colorful Oklahoma roadside zoo operator Joe Exotic ultimately becomes convicted of contracting for the attempted murder of one of his rivals, big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin – who herself is suspected by some of killing her rich former husband and feeding him to the tigers.

The plot twists don’t end there, and viewers are never quite sure from where the next twist will come. It’s all great stuff for a miniseries, a potent formula of reality TV tropes — from insane family members and bad taste to physical danger and criminal conspiracies — keeping viewers on the edge of their seat to see what happens next, a natural for binge-watching.

As it happens, the seven-part Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Madness, and Mayhem” dropped on Saturday, March 20, the first weekend of many social isolation orders, including Sonoma County’s.

“It goes on and on. I haven’t watched all of it,” confided Marilyn. “The irony of it is, it came out when everyone’s caught in their houses.”

The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, and the director just as quickly withdrew into a shell of his own at his Ojai tortoise refuge to escape the unexpected attention. He’s tough to reach now, and at least locally it’s often his mother who speaks for him, offering to share her story as a “puffed-up mom.”

“He’s like a dog with a bone,” she said of his still-obsessive personality. “Once he gets an idea there’s no changing him. I’ve been getting impatient, why waste your time on these people, you should be doing something noble. Turtles are important, but it’s more important that we save the earth.”

As it happens, filmmakers Eric Goode and co-director Rachel Chailakian do indeed want some good to come out of this circus. They are advocating for the Big Cat Public Safety Act – reintroduced in the House of Representatives by Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley in 2019 – which has yet to be passed by Congress.

And the Turtle Conservancy has helped protect rare species and endangered habitats around the world. Goode himself was paid the highest honor in the world of cheloneania: the Goode’s Thornscrub Tortoise (Gopherus evgoodei), a desert species from Northern Mexico, was named for him in 2016.

Joe Exotic is now in jail, serving a 22-year term for arranging the attempted murder of Carole Baskin and 17 other charges relating to treatment of wildlife. Though contrite, from all reports he’s delighted by the publicity.

Marilyn Goode, like her son and the rest of Sonoma, is holed up at home, with one of her daughters and two visitors from another country, waiting to see what happens next.

Email christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.



