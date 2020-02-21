Second coming for Sonoma rap artist

Think “hip-hop” and what kind of image comes to mind? Snarling boys in oversized pants? Neck tattoos and a whole lot of swagger? Gold chains, gold grills and a lot of crowing about fat stacks? How about a middle-aged man in a collared shirt and sturdy shoes, rhyming about salvation and grace?

“Yeah, my friends in the rap world tease me about the look,” Brian Todd said of the image he projects in his Christian hip-hop videos. “They say, ‘Man, don’t show up over here looking like somebody’s parole officer,’”

Adds Todd: “But I like to dress like a gentleman.”

It wasn’t too long ago that nobody would have mistaken Brian Todd for a proper sir. “I was a Sonoma-homegrown-Hanna Boys-juvenile hall-drugs-gangs kind of kid,” he explained.

Known as the rapper “Cashcrop” in his old life, Todd had produced a significant body of work. But the rhymes were profane and full of self-aggrandizing lies, so when Todd turned his life around, he left them behind.

“I deleted my whole empire as a secular rap artist,” said Todd, 35. “Threw a couple thousand CDs in my grandma’s garbage can. That guy was so bad, so broken, so lost. God took the desire for that old life away.”

The old life was hardscrabble and consistently criminal. Todd was a fatherless boy with a big chip on his shoulder. “I was heavily involved in marijuana and sales. That was my gimmick that I was bringing to the table. I prowled around town, armed with firearms,” Todd said. “But then I got saved, gave my heart to the Lord, put down the .40 caliber and picked up a Bible.”

No one is more surprised by Brian Todd’s transformation than Brian Todd himself. But the voices he’d had in his head growing up weren’t encouraging, either.

“Everybody told me I was going to be an alcoholic and a drug addict,” Todd said. “I had a bad attitude, and teachers, parole officers and just about everyone else said I was no good. They weren’t wrong, but it was hard.”

He ended up at Hanna Boys Center in the sixth grade, after being expelled from Altimira Middle School. “But it was hard for me being from Sonoma and knowing there was so much action going on down the street.” For high school, he put some half-hearted effort in at Creekside, Sonoma’s alternative high school, but left before graduation. “I was a complete pain in the butt,” Todd said.

Todd found the burgeoning rap scene he saw on MTV appealing, and he decided he would break bad in that world. As Cashcrop he rapped about drugs, guns and money, and, soon enough, his real life caught up with the one he’d imagined.

In 2008, Todd and three other men were arrested for attempting to sell 10 pounds of marijuana to an undercover police officer, and charged with additional enhancements for the loaded firearms they carried.

“It was a big deal,” Todd said. “We went to court for two years.”

So now, with the stakes changed, Todd shifted too.

He decided to check out Lighthouse Christian Church, and on his first visit experienced something “divine.” After 23 years spent stoking a simmering rage, Todd felt something new sitting in those pews. It was a tiny crack in the dark armor he’d spent his whole life trying to fortify, and through that slim gap, light tumbled in.