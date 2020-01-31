Sonoma identical twins on TV with Ellen DeGeneres

Sonoma brothers William and Victor Mieling – identical twins, age 24 – appeared on the NBC TV show “Game of Games” this week. Talk show personality and comedian Ellen DeGeneres produces and hosts the popular one-hour game program.

During taping of the show, contestants are pulled from the audience and maneuver obstacles and answer questions under time pressure, with the hopes of winning big cash prizes.

When reached from a viewing party surrounded by friends just before the show aired on Tuesday, William explained how the call to participate came out of the blue last summer.

“We applied to appear on a dating show back during our sophomore year in college,” said William. Added Victor, who also joined the call: “We were interviewed on camera and went pretty far in the process but ended up deciding that the show wasn’t a great idea for our long-term image.”

But both brothers live full time in Los Angeles and it turns out that once you are in the system with certain production companies, they are likely to reach back out with other projects.

“We got a call last spring that a popular game show was looking for identical twins to compete, that’s all we knew,” said William. After three lengthy interviews – which were essentially try-outs to be in the audience, he said – they found out that they had been invited to participate in “Game of Games.” The show is NBC’s No. 1 entertainment program (in the adult 18-49 demographic) and its third season is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The brothers spent a full day on the lot at NBC Studios in Burbank last July.

“We were told that we should be prepared to participate although we wouldn’t know for sure in advance,” said Victor.

Early in the filming, the brothers heard their names called and ran to the stage to hug Ellen and to introduce themselves. They played a game called “Danger Word” against a pair of sisters from Canada.

Victor said the biggest surprise was the stage fright he felt when he looked out at the audience.

“I’m normally really extroverted and love being on stage but there were so many cameras and such bright lights,” he said. “Your adrenaline is pumping and once you are on stage, your mind is racing in a million different directions. The sense of urgency also blocks your train of thought.”

The Mielings didn’t make it past the first round, and William was slimed pretty dramatically on stage after each wrong answer – poor play is rewarded with a gooey projectile – but they said they loved the experience and have no regrets.

The two received a small stipend for their participation; no huge cash prize. Luckily, they didn’t give up their days jobs – and they said they have no plans to.

Victor works for CBS interactive and William works for a technology start-up – but both say they would jump at the chance to do something else on camera if it felt right.

“So long as it was good for our image, we would love to be on a TV show or series,” said Victor. “How fun would it be to show it to our kids or grandkids one day?”

