New app shows where in Sonoma you can refill your water bottle for free

By 2050, single-use plastics in the ocean may outweigh fish, say environmentalists. A new smartphone app, called TAP, aims to slow this petrifying petroleum pileup, one single-use plastic bottle at a time.

The app, which uses Google Maps, shows blue icons over locations and businesses where users can refill their water bottles for free; even noting whether or not the water is chilled, filtered, sparkling or flavored.

In bigger cities, the blue icons seem to populate every block — azure palm trees for hundreds of urban oases. The not-so-big city of Sonoma currently has three registered locations, though the service will likely expand as more businesses hear about the eco-friendly app.

TAP’s refill station network is largely coffee shops and fast-casual restaurants, as well as the best public places to refill your water bottle around the world. Some are just drinking fountains, other are special filtered water stations.

In Sonoma Valley, the three locations registered on TAP are Vintage House, Jack in the Box and the Cook Vineyard Management Store on Eighth Street East.

The app provides a way to find water and stay hydrated on hot summer days or excursions in unfamiliar cities, all while saving money and reducing plastic waste.

To learn more about TAP, download the app, register a business, or even take a “plastic free” pledge, visit findtap.com.