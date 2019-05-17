Changes planned for Glen Ellen downtown space

Both developers are expected to present their plans at the July meeting of the Glen Ellen Forum.

That site, which currently consists of both several residences and 2,000 square feet of commercial space, would be reworked to include 7,000 square feet of commercial space, eight residential units and a 34-space parking lot.

On the other side of Carquinez Avenue, the developer of another mixed-use project on Arnold Drive was told at a March 27 meeting of the Sonoma Valley Citizen’s Advisory Committee that he would need to work with his architect, county planners and the community to revise his initial designs to make them more compatible with the feel of downtown Glen Ellen.

Stephen and Holly Sorkin of Sonoma Valley have a plan to bring more workforce housing to downtown Glen Ellen.

They purchased the commercial building at 13647 Arnold Drive in December 2017. The building includes four commercial units and the couple has filed a proposal with Sonoma County’s design review department to expand the restaurant dining space of the Garden Court Café from 895 square feet to 1,068 square feet and to add 200 square feet of outdoor dining space. The building is zoned for limited commercial and mixed use.

More broadly, their plans include converting two vacant commercial units on the same property into two three-bedroom, and six one-bedroom units.

The Sorkins bought the 7,050 square feet of livable space and 13,570-square-foot lot for $1.9 million. In addition to the Garden Court Café, the building houses McCormick’s Mercantile, in the former site of the Korbin Kameron tasting room. Holly Sorkin’s parents, the McCormicks, run the McCormick Mercantile store in the building.

Garden Court Cafe is a popular Glen Ellen spot for breakfast and lunch, owned and operated by Jasmine Vargas. Vargas recently posted on Facebook that she has signed a long-term lease with the Sorkins and she is excited about the improvements planned to their space.

“We are so thankful to our landlord (the Sorkins) for choosing to invest in the building, and our little café,” wrote Vargas.

Stephen Sorkin said that the café might be closed briefly next winter for the remodeling and expansion, but that he is eager to minimize the time it is closed.

“I am a fan (of the Garden Court Cafe). It has a following in the Valley and beyond and we don’t want it to be closed any longer than it needs to be,” Sorkin said.

He said that his main focus is the residential component that will convert the rear commercial space to residential.

“I am a big believer in workforce housing – housing that serves people who live and work in the community,” Sorkin said.

Up next for the Sorkins is undergoing design review, then seeking county building permits. “We hope to get under construction as soon as we can, and to do it in phases, so as to lessen any local disruption.”

The Sorkins, who live in the Diamond A neighborhood west of town, are the parents of four young children. They are also the driving force behind a proposed new private elementary school offering called “New School Sonoma.”