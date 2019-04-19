Dispensaries: Sonoma City Council mulls ‘community benefit’ requirement

The Sonoma City Council this week further refined what it may be looking for in cannabis dispensary applicants, if and when the city puts out a call for business proposals, as council members said they plan to do this summer.

At the council’s April 15 meeting, cannabis consulting firm HdL Company presented “buffer maps,” outlining potential locations that adhere to the council’s specifications about where in the city a cannabis business would be allowed.

City officials expect to consider the approval of an ordinance to regulate cannabis dispensaries within the city sometime in June.

In a cannabis-dispensary workshop on March 4, the council expressed a desire to allow two dispensaries – one storefront, one delivery only – as well as one testing lab and one manufacturing business focusing on making edibles. The storefront dispensary would only be allowed in a commercial location.

While some council members have expressed an openness to a dispensary in the downtown Plaza area, the maps presented Monday showed a prohibition around the Plaza business area, as well as 600-foot “buffer zones” around such youth-centered locations as the Sonoma Little League fields, Sassarini, Prestwood and St. Francis elementary schools, Sonoma Valley and Soloquest high schools and Adele Harrison Middle School.

Exceptions to the buffer zones would include such retail plazas as the Whole Foods, Safeway and Sonoma Market shopping centers, as well as the units around the Copy Store and More on West Napa Street.

In addition to a dispensary applicant finding a location in accord with the buffer zones, city staff posed to the council the possibility of having a “merit-based” process, in which dispensary hopefuls would be asked as to what “community benefits” they might bring to Sonoma. Tim Comartie, a consultant with HdL, said such community benefits could be made through a variety of methods, from donations to the community to guaranteeing employees a living wage.

During the public comment portion of the council’s cannabis workshop, resident David Eichar cautioned against allowing a dispensary on the Sonoma Plaza.

“The Plaza is a place Sonoma is promoting its history for tourists to come to,” said Eichar. “I don’t want to see (legal marijuana) become a tourist attraction – ‘Hey, they’ve got cannabis!’”

Councilmember Rachel Hundley said she wanted to avoid creating “a lot of hoops to jump through” for cannabis applicants. “I just want a successful business to come in,” Hundley said, adding she was dubious as to having a community benefit requirement when other types of business in town aren’t held similarly accountable.

However, the three other council members in attendance – Councilmember Madolyn Agrimonti was absent – supported the community benefit proposal.

Councilmember David Cook was among those in favor, saying, “We can see what they are going to give back to the community, and I think that’s important.”

Councilmember Logan Harvey said, “It would make the dispensary more acceptable to the community.” Harvey said he liked the concept of promising to pay employees a living wage.

Mayor Amy Harrington said she favored a “social equity component,” but preferred steering it toward something like a living wage rather than a donation.

Sonoma Planning Director David Storer said that once a dispensary ordinance is finalized the process for permitting an operator would be done in three phases: council consideration of applicants, or what Storer described as the “beauty contest” part of the process; the awarding of a “conditional” permit to whomever the council selects; and finally granting the dispensary a permit to operate.

City staff expect a permit could be issued sometime in the fall.

