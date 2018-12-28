Carissa Mertens Grimm grew up riding vintage motorcycles near the old town of Wingo.
She and her husband Nick Grimm this week rebranded their Sorento Imports business on West Napa Street as Wingo Motorcycles. The small shop, which shares space with the couple’s Café Scooteria coffee business, will focus on high-end vintage motorcycles and Wingo-branded merchandise and apparel.
Sorento opened in 2009 with an emphasis on scooters but, over time, the Grimms realized that they were never quite as passionate about scooters as they were about motorcycles.
“We’ve been working on this Wingo idea for three years,” said Carissa. “We knew that we wanted to reinvent Sorento and to shift from scooters and repairs to vintage motorcycles and branded apparel.”
2018 was a big year for the Grimms, who are also busy raising three sons. In addition to launching the Wingo brand, the couple received permission from the City of Sonoma to expand their Scooteria coffee sales operation to include outdoor seating for 25 and they are working on adding beer and wine sales in 2019.
The Grimms live in El Verano and are well-known in town. Carissa graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 2004, and Nick from SVHS in 2002.
Cafe Scooteria serves breakfast, lunch, Italian coffee and drinks from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wingo Motorcyles will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both seven days a week. Both businesses share the former gas station building, located in front of Safeway at 455 W. Napa St.
