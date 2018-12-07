Sweet Pea Bake Shop, formerly of Napa, has taken over the old Crisp Bakeshop location on West Napa Street, and it opened for business on Saturday.
The owner-chefs are a husband-and-wife pair – chef Zaclyn Rivera formerly of the Carneros Inn and chef Albert Rivera, formerly of Boonfly Cafe.
The Riveras met working as chefs at Market A-Go-Go in Palo Alto. Zaclyn attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, before working for Google’s culinary team.
Previously, most of their Napa business was wholesale and the owners said they are excited to open their first actual retail space.
The Riveras began with a cottage food operation in 2015, selling baked goods and desserts at the Napa Farmers Market along with a growing list of local wholesale clients.
Sweet Pea offers croissants, seasonal scones, sticky buns, English muffins, blondies, cakes, French macarons, caneles, pies and bread.
The bake shop’s winter hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. 720 W. Napa St. or call 681-5886.