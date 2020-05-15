Domino’s eyes Church Mouse site in Sonoma

A Domino’s Pizza franchise has submitted an application to open in the building owned by the Metallinos family at 18068 Sonoma Highway in Boyes Hot Springs.

The storefront is the former site of the Church Mouse thrift store. The Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission will consider the application at its May 27 virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m.

According to the application, the restaurant would be 80 percent delivery, 20 percent in-house dining and would employ 25 people. As for parking, the application states that there is “currently more than adequate parking available.”

The restaurant would operate Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. “Substantial” interior upgrades are planned to the 2,169-square-foot building, according to the application. No alcohol will be served.

The tenant is listed on the application as Cornerstone Pizza, doing business as Domino’s Pizza, owned by Abraham Rodriguez of Stockton. Rodriguez is currently the general manager at several other Domino’s locations.

When reached by phone on Thursday, Jack Metallinos said that the building has been sitting vacant because he had turned down a number of tenants, like pawn and check-cashing shops, which he felt were not good fits for the space.

“Domino’s is a good and respected brand,” he said. He would not confirm if a lease had been finalized but said, “They are very serious and so are we.”

The Metallinos family also own the Fruit Basket property at 24101 Arnold Drive.

Any comments on the application can be submitted to Sonoma County project planner Joshua Miranda at Joshua.Miranda@sonoma-coounty.org by April 9.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.