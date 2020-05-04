Krave jerky re-acquired by Jon Sebastiani, Sonoma Brands

Sonoma Brands has re-acquired Krave Jerky from the Hershey Company for an undisclosed amount.

Hershey purchased the jerky company from Krave founder Jon Sebastiani in 2015. He used some of the proceeds of the $218 million sale amount to form Sonoma Brands.

The Krave portfolio now includes Krave Meat Cuts, Pork Rinds and Plant-Based Jerky.

Sebastiani said in the press statement that he is committed to leading the Sonoma region into further prominence as a hub for food entrepreneurship.

“Krave is a great brand with a loyal fan base who appreciate its innovative gourmet flavors and culinary roots tracing back to its origins in Sonoma,” said Hector de la Barreda, president of Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of Hershey. “We look forward to its success with a different go-to-market model under the guidance of founder Jon Sebastiani.”

Sebastiani said he’s been impressed with how Hershey has grown Krave over the last five years.

“From expanding Krave’s product offerings to dipping into the plant-based category and increasing worldwide distribution, Krave is in a great spot to come back home to Sonoma where we can continue the brand’s fantastic momentum as a category leader.”

Sonoma Brands’ portfolio now includes Smashmallow snackable marshmallows, Smashgummy low-sugar gummies and Peckish boiled eggs.

As a private equity investor, Sonoma Brands has also made investments in Milk Bar, Hum Nutrition vitamins and supplements, Beekeeper’s Naturals health solutions, Hu Products plant-based chocolate, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Versed skincare, True Botanicals non-toxic personal care and more.

An expanded story will appear in the May 5 edition of the Index-Tribune.