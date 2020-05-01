Subscribe

Good news: Perle owner to open second Sonoma shop

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
April 30, 2020, 5:56PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Erica Heald, owner of Perle on West Napa Street, expects to open the doors to her second Plaza store, to be called Myriad, as soon as Sonoma’s shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted. She has spent the past month preparing and stocking the store.

Heald, 34, founded her Perle boutique on West Napa Street seven years ago.

In March, she took over the 1,400-square-foot Plaza space formerly occupied by the Sonoma Skin Boutique. She describes the store aesthetic as reclaimed wood, brushed gold and eucalyptus leaves.

Myriad will focus on accessories, including hats, scarves, belts, jewelry, sunglasses and a small selection of men’s accessories, including cufflinks. She is aiming for a moderate price point, “while not sacrificing quality.” She expects that shoes will range from $20 flip-flops to $300 boots.

Among her local lines will be Sonoma Valley jewelry designer Christine Bennett and Sonoma candles. Heald and local graphic designer Lisa Carllson have also teamed up for a line of Sonoma-branded accessories.

Heald and her husband Joe have lived in Sonoma Valley since 2009. Erica grew up in Santa Rosa, and graduated from the Fashion Design Institute with a degree in fashion merchandising and design before working for several years as a buyer for Bebe. Upon moving to Sonoma, she said that she knew she wanted to open her own store but she decided to do an apprenticeship of sorts, working as an assistant manager at a boutique in Healdsburg for a few years. In 2013 she opened Perle.

Heald has hired an assistant manager for Myriad but is still looking for some part-time help.

She says her target audience is “everyone!”

