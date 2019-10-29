Subscribe

Inaugural Wine Women Conference set for Nov. 5 in Sonoma

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2019, 5:21PM

Wine Women, a new women-only wine-industry group, will hold its first annual conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. The day-long event includes five interactive sessions, led by the corporate training team from G3 Sonoma. Topics to be covered include how to decipher personal communication styles, leadership presence and building bridges to stronger relationships.

“We’re excited to be partnering with G3 Sonoma to bring this program to members and guests,” said Wine Women President Christine L. Mueller. “These soft skills are critical to career advancement and have the bonus of enriching both personal and professional lives.”

G3 Sonoma is led by Michelle Dale Jernigan, Piper Abodeely and Melissa Parker.

Wine Women’s mission is “to champion the advancement of women’s careers in the wine industry by building strong relationships, essential business skills and leadership among members.” The nonprofit professional organization aims to provide the tools, guidance and creativity for members to attain industry prominence.

Conference ticket prices range from $199 to $414. Learn more at wine-women-2019-conference.eventbrite.com/?aff=WIA. g3sonoma.com.

