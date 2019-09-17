Panda Express plans to open in 2020 in Sonoma

Panda Express, the chain of cafeteria-style Chinese food restaurants, has confirmed plans to open in Maxwell Village and the company’s proposal for its first Sonoma Valley location are proceeding at a brisk pace.

Project applicant Ruben Rodela, an architect with Gary Wang & Associates in Monterey Bay, will present the restaurant chain’s plans to the City of Sonoma’s Design Review and Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Rodela’s firm is submitting tenant improvement proposals for a new 3,928-square-foot Panda Express fast food restaurant in the former Payless shoe store location at 19191 Sonoma Highway.

The proposal includes a new patio within the existing space as well as new signage. The restaurant chain proposes 57 indoor seats and 34 outdoor seats. The patio work includes removing the existing storefront windows and doors and taking up 17 feet of the existing storefront to create a new “outdoor experience” without extending into the sidewalk. The patio would have recessed ceiling lights and ceiling fans as well as decorative string lights. A propane fire pit is planned as the focal point as well as a heating source during cooler months.

“The combination of lighting fixtures will help create a more open and inviting atmosphere for patrons during all hours of operation,” according to the paperwork submitted by the architect.

The design of the fast food restaurant is described as adhering to both the chain’s latest design and concept, as well as the shopping center’s theme.

The proposal also includes illuminated wall and hanging signage.

The Design Review Commission will consider whether to recommend that the City of Sonoma’s Planning Commission approve the Panda Express project sign application and design.

Panda Express has more than 2,000 restaurants and is owned and founded by the Cherng family in Glendale, California. Its nearest cafeteria-style restaurants to Sonoma are in Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Napa and Novato.

A spokesperson for the chain said in July that Panda Express hopes to open its new Sonoma site as early as mid-2020.

Phone calls to the project applicant were not returned by press time.

With additional reporting by Kathleen Hill.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.