New restaurant proposed for old fire station on Broadway

Three Badge Beverage founder August Sebastiani will attend a Sonoma Planning Commission study session on Thursday to present a plan for transforming the old fire house garage on Patten Street into a restaurant.

Three Badge Beverage Corp. has filed paperwork with the City of Sonoma seeking a minor conditional use permit to open a 114-seat restaurant, 10-seat tasting room and potential brewery in garage bays of its current headquarters on the corner of Broadway and Patten.

“While it’s still very preliminary, we’ve been thinking about this a long time and we finally feel like the time is right to get started,” said Sebastiani, who is embarking on this project with his brother Donny and his sister Mia Coakley.

An outside restaurateur would partner with the Sebastianis to operate the business.

“We have enough trouble inventorying chardonnay, I can’t imagine inventorying lettuce and tomatoes,” Sebastiani quipped. “We’ll choose somebody who knows what they’re doing.”

August Sebastiani bought the old firehouse building on Patten Street from the City of Sonoma for $1.65 million in 2014. It was originally built in 1948 as a combined police and fire station, after both departments outgrew their space at City Hall. Both eventually in turn outgrew Patten Street and moved into their own buildings.

In 2007, the police department moved back in temporarily while police offices on First Street West were undergoing a floor-to-roof renovation. After the police moved out, it was empty for several years.

The building has about 9,700 square feet of usable space on a .42-acre lot. Three Badge proposes to use the 4,966-square-feet garage bays for the restaurant.

The plans describe the project as “an excellent example of a privately funded urban renewal of a previously underutilized landmark property,” while adding that the project is being submitted by “a long-established local family not a chain store, franchise or cookie cutter business.”

When Sebastiani first bought the building, he told the Index-Tribune that he planned to “draw a breath and sit with it” for a while before beginning to discuss future uses. Five years later, he is ready to think about the future.

He has already met with the city several times on the project, including initial meetings with former planning director David Goodison, as well as other relevant department heads. His architect, Michael Ross, will be the point person on shepherding the project through City Hall and working with current Planning Director David Storer.

“It’s no small effort,” Sebastiani said. “We appreciate that there’s more work ahead of us than there is behind us.”

When asked if Sonoma needs another restaurant, Sebastiani noted that the city has expressed a desire for years to extend the Plaza corridor down Broadway.

“We’re starting to see that some of the fruits of that effort with the museum, Peet’s, William-Sonoma and Frenchie, for example,” he said. “There is more foot traffic coming down Broadway now. We could help anchor this block and help draw people down and, hopefully, they will stop at spots along the way. We look at it as a rising tide lifting all boats.”

The interior plans are loose at this point but Sebastiani is not proposing any changes to the building footprint. Whoever comes in to run the restaurant will be able to build out the kitchen and dining space as they please.