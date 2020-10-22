Sonoma restaurants turn to ‘parklets’

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused Sonoma’s businesses to shut down in March, the City Council quickly pulled together a business-recovery team composed of city staff, city council members and representatives of business and tourism industries. The team brainstormed ways to keep local restaurants open, in some form, while the pandemic’s health orders forbade indoor dining.

City officials in May approved the use of sidewalks, alleys, temporary street closures and the Plaza park for restaurants and tasting room use.

Sonoma’s downtown has since undergone a transformation, with elaborate new outdoor dining spaces popping up in former street parking spaces. Dubbed “parklets” or “sidewalk extensions,” the new spaces are adorned with furniture, heavy barricades, twinkle lights and colorful planters. Heaters will be arriving soon. The city is focusing on these parklets as the most feasible solution to the continuation of outdoor dining in Sonoma through the winter months.

The limitations of Plaza dining

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grill restaurant co-owner Codi Binkley estimates he walked 23 miles the first day that his restaurant offered table service in the Plaza. He appreciated the opportunity to seat customers there and said it “saved” his downtown restaurant. But with wet weather and Daylight Saving Time ending, he’s the first to admit that it isn’t a long-term solution.

Binkley spent last week turning his attention to the parking spaces outside B&V and the neighboring Sweet Scoops ice cream shop. He constructed new 300-pound wine barrel planter barricades, strung lights and decorated the new seating area that will be available starting on Oct. 24, when the Plaza dining program ends.

“The parklets are part of a patchwork of solutions,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Bodenhamer. “There is no silver bullet to address all the needs but parklets can be lit and heated and used right after rain.” Bodenhamer pointed out that dining in the Plaza wasn’t a permanent solution, reeling off a quick list of issues with its long-term viability including wet grass, the distance between kitchen and business, and lack of adequate lighting.

“Expansion in the areas as close to a restaurant’s standard operations is likely going to be the best bet,” he said.

Stuck in purple

As of press time, Sonoma County is the last county in the North Bay to be in the purple or most restrictive tier, as part of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy program, which tracks COVID-19 infection rates. As a result, reopening indoor dining in Sonoma is not yet on the horizon.

The state’s four progressive tiers — from most to least restrictive — are purple (widespread coronavirus), red (substantial), orange (moderate), and yellow (minimal). In each tier, a broader reopening is permitted. To progress to a less-restrictive tier, a county must measure within certain criteria.

“This is a really trying time for business owners,” said builder Seth Maze, who, together with landscape architect Ron Wellander, volunteered to help the city navigate design, scope and cost of the parklets. “We’re hearing that the COVID regulations on restaurants may be in place for at least 18 months. That is simply not feasible to survive, so restaurants need to take a hard look at semi-permanent outdoor facilities.”

The City Council has approved the use of parklets through November of 2021. Even if the pandemic runs its course earlier, the city will allow restaurants a choice to continue to have the extra outdoor space to try to serve more people and “catch up” on past revenue losses.

‘We’re hearing that the COVID regulations on restaurants may be in place for at least 18 months. That is simply not feasible to survive, so restaurants need to take a hard look at semi-permanent outdoor facilities.’ Seth Maze, landscape architect

The City Council has also earmarked $100,000 to help businesses with COVID recovery measures. It is currently doling out grants for up to $1,500 for parklet beautification efforts, which Mayor Logan Harvey explains could include paint, planters or lights.

What lies ahead in winter?

Parklets can include a canopy with open sides or can be constructed out of wood or metal. Portable outdoor gas-fired heating appliances are allowed — but any parklet that requires a tent permit from the fire department won’t be allowed to use gas heaters.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1 and both decorative and table lighting are allowed in parklets, and the city is recommending self-contained low-voltage systems, like solar- or battery-powered lights.