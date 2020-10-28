Sonoma City Councilmember David Cook arrested

Sonoma City Councilmember David Cook was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 27 and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child under the age of 14, according to Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez.

The Sonoma Police Department received a report of an alleged sexual assault of a minor from a west-side address at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Rodriguez said that after officers took an initial report, the investigation was turned over to the Sonoma County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault unit.

On Oct. 27, that team concluded that there was enough evidence to charge Cook, 53, with penal code 288, sexual assault of a minor, according to Rodriguez. Cook was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“David is innocent until proven guilty,” said Rodriguez. “But we need to treat everyone the same, regardless of their stature in the community.”

Cook, reached by phone Wednesday, had “no comment” to make about the arrest, only saying that “2020 has just been an awful year.”

Cook has served as a city councilmember in Sonoma since 2012 and as mayor of Sonoma in 2015. He didn’t seek a third term in the coming election and is slated to be replaced on the council this December by Sonoma resident Jack Ding.

Cook’s bail was set at $250,000. Early in the morning of Oct. 28, he made bail, according to Rodriguez, and was released from custody at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

In response to inquiries by the Index-Tribune, City Manager Cathy Capriola on Wednesday morning issued a statement to the I-T on behalf of the City of Sonoma, saying, “The city is aware of the arrest of Councilmember Cook.” But given that an active investigation is underway, the statement continued, “it is important to all parties that the integrity of the investigation be maintained,” and further inquiries should be directed to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.