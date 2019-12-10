‘Hotel Project Sonoma’ back before planning commission

Update: An agreement was reached Wednesday evening to delay this review until an early 2020 hearing. Watch for more developments on this story.

A long-percolating plan for a three-story, 62-room hotel located on West Napa Street advanced last month with the release of the revised Final Draft EIR for consideration by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is expected to review the EIR – all 232 pages are currently available in PDF at sonomacity.org – at its Dec. 12 meeting.

The latest version of the Environmental Impact Report on what the EIR refers to as Hotel Project Sonoma is the result of revisions called for by the Sonoma City Council in June of 2017, when council members called for an updated transportation analysis and an expanded analysis of project alternatives, at least one of which would include adding a residential component to the project.

Those two areas of the report have been updated by project consultants and in response to public comment submitted during last year's project review period.

The transportation study comprises a significant portion of the revised material in the draft. Those amendments are focused on what's become the preferred metric for determining transportation impact – VMT, or vehicle miles traveled, by delivery drivers, employees and guests.

Hotel Project Sonoma is being developed by Kenwood Investments, founded by Darius Anderson who is also managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, which publishes the Index-Tribune.

Transportation impact

The VMT analysis in the report concedes that, given its central Sonoma location, within walking distance to many attractions, the miles traveled may be less than the those of what the report considers comparable local hotels: the Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and the MacArthur Place hotel.

The report also states that, as Sonoma is already a tourism destination, the hotel itself is not likely to generate significant additional flight time.

“This part of California has long been a destination for travel and the presence of this hotel is not an appreciable factor in the amount of tourism in the region, the origin of travelers, or the mode of their travel in reaching the proposed project site.”

The draft also addresses the question of whether a left-turn lane be constructed on West Napa Street to permit easier entrance to the hotel's parking area, concluding that a turn lane is not necessary.

Additionally, the report examined the proposed “pedestrian bulb outs” at the corner of First Street West and West Napa – sidewalk extensions that would make pedestrians more visible and crossing safer. The bulb outs, according to the EIR, would have a calming impact on traffic flow and, in fact, have previously been proposed in the city's Circulation Element report.

Project alternatives

Three project alternatives are included in the updated EIR: a 50-50 split hotel/residential alternative, a hotel/residential alternative with only eight residential units, and a hotel-only alternative that would reduce the number of hotel rooms and drop the restaurant altogether.

All three alternatives were also included in the 2017 draft EIR (Environmental Impact Report), which at that time drew criticism because the alternatives were not fully explored. But neither does this draft make a full evaluation of them, stating instead that it is not obligated to do so since CEQA “does not require that alternatives be evaluated at the same level of detail as the Project.”

The report defers analysis of the alternatives until the city decides whether or not a residential component is necessary for the project.

“At that point, the details of a hotel/residential project would be developed to the same level of detail as the project under consideration in the EIR, and the city would conduct additional review under CEQA, as part of the entitlement process,” reads the report.

Bill Hooper, president of Kenwood Investments, which is proposing the hotel, told the Index-Tribune he's glad the EIR is finally coming back before planning officials and is ready for a decision.

“We're anxious for the Planning Commission to hear this issue, to have the facts and not just speculation,” said Hooper.

Hooper acknowledged the EIR would face criticism from residents opposed to the hotel, but hoped planning commissioners would evaluate the EIR on its own terms. “(The EIR) doesn't say that (traffic) is a big impact, or a significant impact,” said Hooper.

The meeting agenda includes both the hearing and potential acceptance of the current draft EIR, as well as a vote on the use permit itself.

The report was submitted on Nov. 8, and the document is available for public review at City Hall during normal business hours, at the Sonoma Vlley Regional Library, or online at sonomacity.org/hotel-project-sonoma.

The public is invited to comment on the project in writing to the Planning Commission, c/o Sonoma City Hall, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476, to be received no later than Dec. 12, the day of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers, 117 First St. W, beginning at 6 p.m.