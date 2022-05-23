Emmy-winner to speak at Sonoma’s Memorial Day

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the full-length version of the Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance will take place this year on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.

The Guest of Honor and keynote speaker is Claudio Calvo. A native of Sonoma County for 34 years, Calvo served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. He is also an Emmy Award winner with ABC Television Sports. Following his retirement after a 30-year career in broadcasting, he went to work as a Veterans Employment Representative with the California Employment Development Department, where he helped veterans with employment, healthcare, benefits, education, scholarships and financial aid.

Today, Calvo is the co-founder and current president of “Hearts For Veterans.” A nonprofit organization with a primary focus to provide financial assistance to for local veterans who need help supplementing their income to the level of a living wage. Specifically, this organization helps qualified, eligible veterans and their families with personal needs such as child care, health care, and supplemental income so that they can afford to live in Sonoma County.

Carl “Chip” Allen, a local attorney, and U.S. Naval Academy graduate who served as a U.S. Navy Submarine officer, will be the master of ceremonies. Gene Campagna, a local U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War, will give the invocation. The Reverend Peadar A. Dalton, who is an active member and former president of the Sonoma Valley Ministerial Association, will give the benediction. The members of Temple Lodge No. 14 of Free and Accepted Masons in Sonoma will be the official event ushers.

Katie Horgar (Miss Sonoma County 2022) will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” She will also jointly lead the Pledge of Allegiance with Delaney Bright (Sonoma County's Outstanding Teen 2022). “God Bless America” will be sung by local vocalist Cindy Daffurn. The Sonoma Hometown Band directed by John Patridge (with narrator Butch Engle) will provide additional patriotic music throughout the ceremony. Fred Payne will play bagpipes. Bugler Chris Severson will play Taps. The Travis U.S. Air Force Base Elite Honor Guard will be the official Color Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Bear Flag Post 1943) will provide a Rifle Salute detail. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard (Redwood Empire Composite Squadron 157) will provide the youth Color Guard. A special proclamation will be given by Mayor Jack Ding.

An aerial flyover consisting of various military inspired civilian aircraft flown by the Sonoma Sky Park Aviators will conclude the ceremony. The flyover will honor of the memory of all military aviators and airman who have given their lives in the service of our country. It will also honor the memory of 5-Star General Henry “Hap” H. Arnold, who founded the U.S. Air Force and made the Sonoma Valley his home following the Second World War.

This year marks the 64th annual event. The location will once again be the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park located north of the Plaza and adjacent to the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. This will also be the 17th anniversary of the unveiling of the Star of Honor fountain, which is now the centerpiece for the park.

Attracting an audience of more than 1,000 people annually prior to COVID-19, the Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance has become the preeminent event of the year for local veterans, their families and friends. Seating is limited and the weather is normally hot and sunny this time of year. Although pop-up tent canopies will provide shade for many in the audience, not every chair will be under these canopies. Therefore, it is highly recommended to arrive early and wear a hat or sun visor.

In keeping with a popular tradition, all veterans are invited to wear their best military uniforms (or appropriate attire) and participate in the Grand March at the opening of the ceremony. Veterans who want to participate are requested to muster at 10:30 a.m. sharp beneath the flag of their branch of the armed forces in the parking lot.

Immediately following the ceremony, the annual All-American Picnic jointly hosted by the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, the Rotary Club of Sonoma Sunrise and the Rotary Club of Sonoma Springs will be served free of charge at the veterans building. Members of these local Rotary Clubs will grill the hamburgers and hot dogs in honor of the memory of the late Howard (Howie) Ehret, a retired U.S. Navy captain who was a highly energetic community leader, volunteer and Rotarian. The Rotarians will be greatly assisted during picnic by the Native Daughters of the Golden West.

Although the picnic is complimentary, a “Star of Honor” pledge drive will take place during the picnic for donations needed to maintain and improve the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park and assist toward the expense of applying the names of local deceased veterans to the Star of Honor.

The late Sonoma artist Robert Behrens designed the fountain; the black granite walls of this fountain will be etched with the names of all deceased Sonoma Valley veterans for a 300-year period beginning with the American Revolution. Both the memorial park and fountain would not exist today without the vision, leadership and financial support of the late Second World War U.S. Navy veteran James “Jim” L. Parks and his family.

This event would not be possible without the help of many organizations, local citizens and businesses who are volunteering their time, money, goods, and services. Two separate planning committees have also been meeting for months behind the scenes to ensure that this event will be a success in 2022. The members of the Observance Ceremony planning committee include Gary Magnani (chairman), Terry Leen (vice chairman), Chip Allen (master of ceremonies), Dr. Timothy Norman (marshal of ceremonial protocol), Bryan Aubin, Gene Campagna, Leslie Fuller, John Gray, Ronda Ross-Leen, Bob Leonard, Leighton Parks, Robert Smith, Mary Smith, Maria Toimill, Willi Vaughn and Stephanie Wadell. The members of the All-American Picnic committee are Vicki Whiting (chair), Ruth Parks Chambers, Vicki Scharnikow, Therese Nugent, Sam Morphy, Ron Lawson, Rich Lee, Gayle Arrowood, Coleen Calvin and Lory Campagna.