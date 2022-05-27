Valerie Sherer Mathes explores American Indian culture in her writing

The brilliantly colored painting shows a warrior on an American Paint horse hunting a buffalo, an activity fundamental to the survival and culture of Plains Indians who inhabited the grasslands of North America prior to the animal’s near-extinction following settlers’ expansion into the West.

This work by talented American Indian artist George Campbell Keahbone has been proudly displayed in the Sonoma home of Valerie Sherer Mathes for the past 50 years. She is particularly fond of the painting, which she received as a gift from renowned historian and retired professor France Vinton Scholes. It vividly depicts an activity that was waning in 19th century American Indian life, which has been Mathes’ lifelong passion and focus as a teacher, writer and researcher.

“Unfortunately, the public gets its Indian history from TV and movies, and the portrayal is not accurate. Indians are often seen as the aggressor when in fact all they ever did was to defend their homeland from the white intruders,” she said.

Even as a young girl growing up in Toledo, Ohio, Mathes had a budding interest in Native American cultures, but it increased exponentially when her family moved to Albuquerque.

“Whenever we went to Santa Fe, the plaza was full of Pueblo Indians and Navajos selling their wares,” Mathes, 80, said. “My father knew several of the leaders of nearby pueblos, so we attended some dances. Also, when I was living in the freshman dorm my first year at University of New Mexico, I befriended two young Indian women who lived across the hall from me. Furthermore, I always have loved Indian art and jewelry, and began collecting early on.”

Mathes went on to forge an impressive career as a historian of American Indian history, having published 10 books and dozens of articles on the subject and winning several awards. She also taught classes on American Indian history and other subjects in the social sciences department at City College of San Francisco for 50 years, beginning in 1967.

She started teaching at the college after receiving a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in history from the University of New Mexico. Her interest in American Indian history led her to establish a one-semester course on the Pueblo tribes.

“Then, when I put together my two-semester Indian history class, I had to include all tribes,” Mathes said. “So, I started in the east and moved westward, researching and learning about as many tribes as possible. I believe I can safely say that at one time when I was still teaching, I could explain to students the history of the ‘Five Civilized Tribes’ [Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek or Muscogee, and Seminole] as well as I can Navajo and Apache.

“I have, however, concentrated most of my writing on the mission Indians of Southern California, primarily because I have continued to follow in [reformer Helen Hunt] Jackson’s footsteps.”

To enhance her lectures, Mathes included slides on American Indian art and cultures, and during a sabbatical she toured Southwestern Anasazi (Pueblo) sites, visiting and taking hundreds of photographs of such archaeological ruins as Mesa Verde National Park, Chaco Canyon and Canyon de Chelly National Monument, all in New Mexico.

“Teaching was the best gig in town,” she said. “It is the only occupation that I knew of that you can reinvent yourself every semester. I never tired of teaching. The only reason I finally retired was the commute between San Francisco and Sonoma had gotten so horrible.”

Written words

Mathes began writing about Native Americans in 1975 when her article, “A New Look at the Role of Women in Indian Societies,” was published in American Indian Quarterly. She gradually shifted her writing focus from American Indian women to Indigenous reformers — those who embraced, either by choice or by force, the dominant white culture.

“Because I am not Indian, I felt more comfortable writing about white women who joined the Indian reform movement,” she said. “I was never challenged by my students, but I definitely felt more comfortable.”

Mathes entered the doctorate program in history at Arizona State University in 1981, studying under prominent scholar Robert A. Trennert, who specialized in the late 19th century Native American reform movement. Mathes received her degree in 1988, with dissertation on Helen Hunt Jackson’s reform legacy. It was published two years later as a book by the University of Texas Press, becoming the first of her academic tomes.

Jackson was an American poet and writer who became an activist who sought the improved treatment of American Indians by the U.S. government in the latter half of the 19th century. She significantly broadened Mathes’ interest in American Indian reform efforts.