Former Boys and Girls Club athletic director Kilgore sentenced

Convicted child molester Paul Dwayne Kilgore of Sonoma Valley was sentenced Wednesday to 150 years to life by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert Laforge.

The sentence was issued following Kilgore’s March 20 conviction on six counts of child molestation. The jury also found that Kilgore, 70, had committed offenses against multiple victims, who were under the age of 14. The predominantly female jury deliberated for two-and-a-half days and convicted him on all charges except a seventh felony molestation charge stemming from an incident observed Aug. 27, 2016, at Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg that ultimately led to Kilgore’s arrest and launched the criminal investigation.

The former Sonoma Valley Boys & Girls Club employee befriended the three boys he molested over a period of six years during trips to pools, an arcade and visits to his own house. Kilgore had been athletic director at the club for a decade before he voluntarily resigned in 2013 after club leadership barred staff from interacting with club members outside of club hours or off campus. Kilgore used his position as athletic director for the organization to establish connections with the boys, according to Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca.

Healdsburg School head of school Nick Egan was the whistleblower who observed Kilgore at Parkpoint Health Club in August 2016. After hearing Kilgore talking to two young boys about circumcision, Egan said the interaction made him uncomfortable – and he reported his observations to the front desk of the health club. Law enforcement was then contacted and the investigation led to one of the boys, 11, at Parkpoint disclosing that the defendant had touched his penis on multiple occasions, with the first incident occurring when he was 6 years old. The crimes occurred in the locker rooms at local pools and in the defendant’s bedroom.

Further investigation led to two more victims making disclosures about the defendant. One boy, now 15, testified that Kilgore touched his penis on multiple occasions while, under similar circumstances as the first victim, in the locker room at local swimming pools and in the defendant’s bedroom. The victim said the abuse began when he was 11.

According to the DA’s office, the third victim, now 16, described four crimes that occurred in the defendant’s bedroom on two separate occasions, all when the victim was 13 years old. In each of the crimes, the victim’s penis was touched by the defendant or by another boy at the defendant’s request.

During the trial, four additional witnesses testified to incidents where Kilgore had molested them. However, those acts could not be prosecuted under the statute of limitations. Three of the uncharged victims were from San Bruno, where Kilgore spent a decade as a coach associated with the San Bruno Rec Center and St. Robert Catholic School. One uncharged victim was from Sonoma County.

One juror, who declined to give her name, told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat following the trial that Kilgore’s sexual behavior toward the children seemed incongruous with his appearance as a feeble, kind-faced elderly man.

“This is a case of a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Vaca told the jury during the trial.

In announcing the sentencing, District Attorney Jill Ravitch said, “This pedophile was finally brought to justice, and will serve a sentence that will prevent him from preying on any more children.”